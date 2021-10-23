Australia beats Brazil in friendly

This morning, Australia beat Brazil 3-1, in a friendly match on FIFA Data. The goals of the clash were scored by Polkinghorne, Fowler, Egmond, for the Australians, and Adriana, for the Brazilians.

Despite a balance throughout the match, the Australian team proved more effective in their attacks and managed to break the defense of Pia Sundhage’s team.

This was the third opportunity that the Brazilian team had to take to the field after playing in the Tokyo Olympic Games. In September, Brazil played two preparatory games against Argentina, accumulating two victories, 3-1 and 4-1.

With a focus on holding the FIFA World Cup 2023, Australia is preparing, along with New Zealand, to host an edition of the tournament for the first time.

Brazil will still hold another friendly against the Australians on Tuesday, 26, at 6:05 am (GMT), at CommBank Stadium, the same stadium as today’s match.

disputed start

The match started with the two teams studying the game and trying to find the best option to play.

After eight minutes, Brazil went through a scare. Yallop advanced alone, but Leticia managed to make the defence. After that, there was an accidental shock, and the shirt 13 hit the knee in the face of the Brazilian goalkeeper. The game was stopped for medical attention, before the match proceeded normally.

Australia opened the scoreboard

Despite the disputed game, the Australians managed to come out ahead. At the end of the first stage, after a free kick, Sam Kerr fixed for Polkinghorne, who just pushed into the goal.

busiest game

In the second half, the two teams were more offensive. Australia even expanded the score with a header from Fowler. However, in the next move, Brazil managed to reduce the Australian advantage in an individual play by Adriana.

sacramental victory

The Australian team managed to take advantage of the chances they had and further extended their advantage. At the end of the match, Catley found Van Egmond free at the entrance to the area, which he sent to the back of the Brazilian net. 3 to 1 for Australia.