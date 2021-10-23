Ava X Cruise – Supersports

0

Reserve bank: Lucas Frana, Norberto, Lo Frana, Rhodolfo, Cabral, Marcinho, Augusto, Wellington Nem, Kek, Rafael Sbis, Marcelo Moreno and Z Eduardo.

CRUISE: Phbio; Rmulo, Eduardo Brock, Ramon and Pereira; Ventura, Flvio, Marco Antnio and Bruno Jos; Vitor Fan and Thiago.

Reserve bank: Vladimir, Joo Lucas, Valdvia, Jonathan, Vincius Leite, Marcos Serrato, Iury, Felipe Saraiva, Arthur Chaves, Rafael Pereira, Wesley and Getlio.

AVA: Gledson; Edlson, Alemo, Beto and Diego Renan; Bruno Silva, Jean Clber, Loureno and Jadson; Copete and Label.

The scales are defined by the coaches Claudinei Oliveira (Ava) and Maurcio Copertino (Cruzeiro).

Round 31 finished games: Villa Nova 0x0 CRB – ​​Londrina 0x0 Gois – Coritiba 3×0 Sampaio Corra – Botafogo 3×0 Brusque – Guarani 1×2 Confiana.

Since Vanderlei Luxemburgo is suspended, Cruzeiro will be commanded tonight by Maurcio Copertino.

Ava 4 is placed with 50 points and, with a victory, rises one position in the table.

1 time Cruzeiro visits Ava this Friday, dreaming of continuing in the fight for the G-4, but aware that he needs to win to continue in the dispute. The Minas Gerais club was placed 12th with 39 points.