Ava X Cruise – Supersports

0
1 time
Reserve bank: Lucas Frana, Norberto, Lo Frana, Rhodolfo, Cabral, Marcinho, Augusto, Wellington Nem, Kek, Rafael Sbis, Marcelo Moreno and Z Eduardo.
0
1 time
CRUISE: Phbio; Rmulo, Eduardo Brock, Ramon and Pereira; Ventura, Flvio, Marco Antnio and Bruno Jos; Vitor Fan and Thiago.
0
1 time
Reserve bank: Vladimir, Joo Lucas, Valdvia, Jonathan, Vincius Leite, Marcos Serrato, Iury, Felipe Saraiva, Arthur Chaves, Rafael Pereira, Wesley and Getlio.
0
1 time
AVA: Gledson; Edlson, Alemo, Beto and Diego Renan; Bruno Silva, Jean Clber, Loureno and Jadson; Copete and Label.
0
1 time
The scales are defined by the coaches Claudinei Oliveira (Ava) and Maurcio Copertino (Cruzeiro).
0
1 time
Round 31 finished games: Villa Nova 0x0 CRB – Londrina 0x0 Gois – Coritiba 3×0 Sampaio Corra – Botafogo 3×0 Brusque – Guarani 1×2 Confiana.
0
1 time
Since Vanderlei Luxemburgo is suspended, Cruzeiro will be commanded tonight by Maurcio Copertino.
0
1 time
Ava 4 is placed with 50 points and, with a victory, rises one position in the table.
0
1 time
Cruzeiro visits Ava this Friday, dreaming of continuing in the fight for the G-4, but aware that he needs to win to continue in the dispute. The Minas Gerais club was placed 12th with 39 points.
0
1 time
Good night, fan! Today we are going to follow Ava x Cruzeiro by the B Series of the Brazilian. Follow all the moves of the duel here.