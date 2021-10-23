Avaí wins and virtually sentences Cruzeiro’s permanence in Serie B – 10/22/2021

Avaí took an important step in the fight for access to the elite of Brasileirão and defeated Cruzeiro, tonight (22), in Ressacada, for the 31st round of Serie B. Lourenço, head, noted the winning goal of the team from Santa Catarina, who took third place with 53 points, four less than the leader Coritiba and just two away from Botafogo (2nd).

With the defeat, Cruzeiro practically says goodbye to the dream of Serie A. The mission was already difficult even before the match in Florianópolis, and it gets even more complicated with the setback in Santa Catarina. With seven more games to play and 39 points added —it occupies 12th place in the table—, the starred team could only add 60 points at the end of the dispute. That was, if he won all the remaining appointments.

In the last seven years, only one team managed to gain access with 60 points: Goiás, in 2018.

Now, Cruzeiro will face Remo, on Thursday (28), at 9:30 pm, at Arena Independência. It will be another meeting between Raposa and his former coach Felipe Conceição. Avaí visits Operário, at Germano Kruger, on Friday (29), at 7pm. Both games valid for the 32nd round.

uncalibrated feet

The match was very balanced in the first half. The game, here and there, generated good opportunities for both teams, so much so that there were 20 submissions adding the attempts of the principal (11) and the visitor (9). The problem is that the players’ feet were out of balance, especially those from Avaí.

Of the nine submissions by the team from Santa Catarina, only one went straight to Fábio’s goal. Cruzeiro had a more calibrated foot, but lacked whimsy. Of Fox’s nine attempts, six were at Glédson’s goal. And the Avaí goalkeeper made a streak of three saves in the 25th minute of the initial stage, which saved his team from what could be the first goal from Minas Gerais.

sure butt

If with their feet it was difficult to swing the net, in the final stage Avaí used their heads to overcome goalkeeper Fábio. Lourenço received a cross from Vinícius Leite and headed hard to open the scoring. The goal was a bucket of cold water for Cruzeiro, which after the changes (departures by Marco Antônio and mainly by Thiago) could no longer move the attack.

If in the first half the celestial team had nine submissions, in the second half it was just a shot, which shows the drastic drop in volume of Cruzeiro in the match.

Strike

Cruzeiro players were on strike for three days because of back wages. Between October 13th and 17th, the athletes did not train, demanding answers and attitude from the board so that there was a payment forecast. Not only were the football department behind in payments, but so were the administrative and headquarters staff. Those who also threatened strike movements because of Fox’s financial problems.

injured youth

Assistant Maurício Copertino had to change Cruzeiro twice in a four-minute break. At 37 of the first half, Marco Antônio left the field for Wellington Nem because of a blow to his ankle. At 41, it was Thiago’s turn to leave the pitch for Marcelo Moreno, also due to injury.

DATASHEET:

AHAI 1 x 0 CRUISE

Reason: 31st round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship

Local: Ressacada Stadium, in Florianópolis (SC)

Date and time: October 22, 2021, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP)

Goal: Lourenço (11′ 2nd T)

Yellow cards: Lucas Ventura (CRU); Concrete (AVA)

HAWAII: Gledson; Edilson (Iury), Fagner Alemão, Concrete and Diego Renan; Bruno Silva (Marcos Serrato), Jean Cleber, Lourenço (Valdívia) and Jadson (Vinicius Leite); Copete and Romulus (Getulio). Technician: Claudinei Oliveira

CRUISE: Fabius; Rômulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Lucas Ventura, Flávio, Marco Antônio (Wellington Nem); Bruno José, Vitor Leque (Marcinho) and Thiago (Marcelo Moreno). Technician: Maurício Copertino (interim)