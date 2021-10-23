Avaí x Cruzeiro: click and follow the game live for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Marco A. Ferraz / Cruzeiro



Cruzeiro faces Avaí this Friday (22), at 9:30 pm, at Estádio da Ressacada, for the 31st round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. The duel, which marks the return of the Cruzeiro team to the field after the stoppage in protest of salary delays , it is also essential for the two teams to continue with chances of accessing Serie A, even if Raposa’s mission is much more complicated than Avaí’s.

With 39 points, Cruzeiro needs to win all their next eight games and hope that the teams at the top of the table decrease their respective performances.

Avaí, with 50 points and in fourth place, wants to distance itself from CRB, fifth place, which has the same score and fights to enter the G-4.

For the duel, the celestial team will have changes. Without counting on the edge of the pitch with coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, suspended for the third yellow card, Fox will have defender Ramon and defensive midfielder Flávio in the starting line-up. There is also the entry of midfielder Marco Antônio in the position of Giovanni, suspended.

On the bench, Fox will also be strengthened: defensive midfielder Ariel Cabral (back from suspension), right-back Norberto, midfielder Marcinho and forward Wellington Nem (who have recovered from physical problems) return.

The biggest surprise is the presence of Marcelo Moreno among the reserves. The striker is back after serving Bolivia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, but will start the match from the bench. The young Thiago, who had good performances in the last matches, was kept in charge of attack.

Click below and follow the Jornada Esportiva da Itatiaia. Narration by Alberto Rodrigues, comments by Leo Figueiredo, reports by Samuel Venâncio, Álvaro Damião and Thiago Reis, analysis of the arbitration with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, on duty by Fabrício Calazans, with Domingos Sávio Baião in the analysis of the numbers and the anchoring of João Vitor Cirilo .

