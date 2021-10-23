Average increase in electricity bills in homes in the Federal District is almost 12%

The average increase in the electricity bill for homes, small street businesses, stores and restaurants will be 11.85% in the Federal District. This will be the recomposition applied by Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília as of this Friday (10/22).

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) authorized the increase of the electricity bill in the DF, in Goiás and São Paulo, on Thursday (10/21).

According to Neoenergia, the average increase for all customers will be 11.1%. In the case of industries and customers with a large volume of consumption, the readjustment will be 9.16%.

The increase rates will vary according to the volume of consumption of each customer. The cost of energy varies depending on the light consumed. The lower the consumption, the cheaper the energy is.

The increase applied in the DF is lower than the IPCA of Brasília, item “Residential Electric Energy”, of the last 12 months, calculated at 27.65%. But it is higher than Brasília’s total IPCA. The index is 9.06%.

Check the increase:

Average effect (increase) for all customers — 11.1%

Average effect for low voltage customers (homes, small street shops, stores and restaurants) — 11.85%

Average effect for high voltage customers (industry, large commerce) — 9.16%

According to Neoenergia, the DF has more than 1.1 million customers in the Federal District. Of this total, approximately 95% are low voltage consumers.

Inevitable

According to the company from the DF, the readjustment would occur regardless of who was controlling the local energy distribution. In addition, only 0.37% of the readjustment will remain with the distributor.

“In the case of Neoenergia Brasília, only 14% of the amount charged on the invoice remains with the company to cover the costs of operation, maintenance, service administration and investments”, informed the company, in a note.

According to the distributor’s accounts, in an account of R$100, for example, only R$14 are effectively allocated to the company to operate, maintain and expand the entire electrical system in the DF.

Costs and taxes

According to the state-owned company, most of the readjustment — of approximately 47% — is intended to pay the costs with the purchase and transmission of energy.

“Taxes (sector charges and taxes) continue to have a large share in the costs of the electricity tariff, representing 39% of the total,” explained the company.

In addition, Neoenergia highlighted that restoration for low voltage consumers, homes for example, is below the increase in Goiás, authorized to approximately 16%.

According to the company, Aneel adopted mitigation measures to reduce the impact of the increase. Neoenergia added that it also contributed to the reduction in the readjustment.

Conscious consumption

The authorized readjustment aims to ensure the economic and financial balance of the distributors. To further mitigate the impact, the company advocates conscientious consumption.

“The index was influenced, above all, by expenses with energy purchases, influenced by the higher cost thermoelectric generation dispatched as a result of the water crisis and the consequent reduction in reservoirs”, he pointed out.

Tácio Lorran collaborated