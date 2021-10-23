Average price of gasoline at service stations rises again and reaches R$ 6.36, according to ANP | Economy

It is possible to find a liter of gasoline above BRL 7 in six states: Acre (BRL 7.13), Ceará (BRL 7.10), Mato Grosso (BRL 7.04), Minas Gerais (BRL 7. 09), Rio Grande do Sul (R$7.46), Rio de Janeiro (R$7.39) and Piauí (R$7.15).

The rise in fuel prices is a reflection of the 7.2% readjustment in the value of gasoline and cooking gas (LPG) made by Petrobras, in effect since October 9th.

For this reason, the price of the 13kg gas cylinder also remained high at resellers, with an increase of 1.5% in its average price, to R$ 101.96. The maximum amount reached R$ 135.

Need to import fuel may generate new price increases

The price of hydrated ethanol rose 1.1%, to an average of R$ 4.87 per liter. The maximum price per liter of fuel reached R$ 7.09.

Diesel oil, in turn, registered a slight increase of 0.1%, with an average price of R$ 5.04 and a maximum of R$ 6.42 per liter.

Fuels weigh on inflation

With the price of gasoline, natural gas (CNG) and ethanol on the rise, driver inflation in Brazil has soared and has reached 18.46% in the 12-month period up to October, according to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV). It is the highest inflation for this group since 2000.