Band sentenced to pay R$1.1 million for breach of contract with NBB · TV News

The Band was ordered to pay R$ 1.1 million to the LNB (National Basketball League), which organizes the NBB (Novo Basquete Brasil), the main basketball league in Brazil. The process has been running since last year and was opened because of the breach of contract for the broadcast rights of the competition, broken by Band early in early 2020.

In the case file to which the TV news had access, the network claims that it terminated the contract because of the cancellation of the competition for the 2020 season – paralyzed after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The link between NBB and Band, however, was valid until 2022, which hindered the planning of the league for the following years.

Another point alleged by LNB is that the lack of transmission and mandatory resale caused difficulties, as the television market also lived a difficult time due to the effects of the pandemic. The 2021/2022 season of the NBB was sold to Cultura in Open TV, in addition to ESPN (pay TV), Star+ (streaming), Facebook and YouTube.

In the initial claim for indemnity, which was 909 thousand reais, LNB also appeals for the Court to consider mainly the issue of damages. LNB said it depended on television money to fulfill its commitments. In addition, the cancellation of Caixa’s sponsorship in 2019 is mentioned in the process, which made the situation of NBB even more difficult.

The case was judged by the 15th Civil Court of the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo. Judge Celina Dietrich Teixeira Pinto agreed with the league’s arguments that the Band could not get out of the contract without financial compensation.

band made a deal

With that, the magistrate ordered the Band to pay R$ 1.1 million, which is the amount requested by LNB, plus the monetary correction with interest. Band will also pay court costs and attorneys’ fees, set at 10% of the value of the case.

In August, the basketball league asked for immediate execution of the debt after the conviction, but in October it reached an agreement with the Band that payment of the determined amount would be made out of court.

Recently, the DAZN streaming platform terminated its contract with the basketball league in an agreement that it had until next year as well. LNB will not take a similar measure, as the company has paid a stipulated fine.