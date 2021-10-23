Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim live for Bundesliga – Play

O Bayern Munchen takes the field this Saturday (23), at 10:30 am (Brasilia time), against the Hoffenheim, for the 9th round of the German Championship. The duel takes place in Allianz Arena, in Munich.

follow it live

Bundesliga leader with 19 points, Julian Nageslmann’s team seeks to maintain the positive streak. In the last six games, there are five wins and only one loss (to Eintracht Frankfurt). Hoffenheim, in turn, occupies the 11th place, with just 11 points.

Sebastian Hoeneß’s team comes from expressive results in the last rounds. Triumph against Wolfsburg (3×0) and Cologne (5×0). Away from home, however, they were defeated by Stuttgart (3×1).

guess for the game

Probable escalations

Bayern Munchen

Neuer; Lucas Hernández, Upamecano, Süle and Pavard; Sabitzer, Kimmich, Coman, Sané, Müller; Lewandowski. Technician: Julian Nageslmann.

Hoffenheim

Baumann; Posch, Grillistsch, Akpoguma; Richards, Samassekou, Geiger and Raum; Baumgartner, Bebou and Kramaric. Technician: Sebastian Hoeneß.

Datasheet

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim – Bundesliga round 9

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich (ALE)

Date: 10/23/2021 (Saturday)

Time: 10:30 am (from Brasília)