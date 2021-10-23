Bell Completes Bahrain’s First AH-1Z Viper – Air & Naval Defense

AMARILLO, Texas (October 22, 2021) – Bell Textron Inc., celebrated the completion of the first AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter for the Kingdom of Bahrain on September 30th. Bell delivered the first of 12 production aircraft to Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) as part of the 2019 FMS (Foreign Military Sales) sales contract. The AH-1Z’s FMS brings the aircraft’s advanced and dedicated capabilities directly to international operators and help to increase interoperability and amplify the effectiveness of allied forces. The helicopter will be prepared for shipment to Bahrain with the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) before being transported to Bahrain in 2022.

“This is an outstanding achievement of the H-1 Program and brings the Royal Bahrain Air Force one step closer to fielding the advanced capabilities of the AH-1Z,” said Mike Deslatte, vice president and program director for Bell H -1. “The men and women of Team Viper, a group of top tier suppliers, did an exceptional job of delivering to the US government, on time and on contract.”

Bell designed the AH-1Z Viper specifically to meet the stringent operational requirements of the US Marine Corps (USMC), which focuses on total marinization and reduced logistics. The aircraft has a fully integrated glass cockpit and the ability to carry a wide range of weapons.

The composite rotor system further enhances the Viper’s ability to provide close air support to ground forces in any environment, while the fully integrated Target Vision System (TSS) enhances pilots’ abilities to clearly identify, acquire, track and engaging targets beyond the weapon’s maximum range.

“The Viper will provide significant benefits to the Bahrain Defense Forces as they modernize their fleet of attack helicopters,” said Deslatte. “Having a proven next-generation platform will help contribute to Bahrain’s security while improving interoperability with US forces.”

Bell continues to deliver aircraft to the US Marine Corps, Bahrain and the Czech Republic. The company also keeps the H-1 up-to-date with capacity enhancements designed to ensure the Viper maintains its strategic technological advantage throughout its lifetime.