Biden enters a collision course with China, saying it is willing to defend Taiwan in case of attack | International

China demanded from the US, this Friday, “prudence”. He also urged the country to refrain from sending signs of encouragement to supporters of Taiwan’s independence, a place that the Chinese government considers part of its territory. With these statements, Chinese authorities responded to the speeches of US President Joe Biden, who said that, if necessary, his country would come out in defense of the island that had broken with Beijing.

The White House occupant had made this claim in a conversation with voters organized by the television network CNN, in which he was asked whether Washington would come to Taiwan. Amid the tension in the Taiwan Straits, which has worsened in recent weeks, Biden surprised analysts by saying “yes, we are committed to doing this”, which could indicate a shift in traditional US policy towards the Island.

The Western power has had no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan since re-establishing ties with China in 1979, though they have warm informal ties to the island. In addition, there is the American Institute, in the Taiwanese capital, which practically operates as an embassy. The US also has no agreement that would force it to defend Taiwan in the event of an external attack, as occurs with other US allies in the Pacific, such as Japan, South Korea and the Philippines. Even so, they have a law that obliges them to sell weapons to the island. Furthermore, the restoration of full relations with the People’s Republic of China took place with the understanding that Taiwan would not be taken by force by Beijing.

More information

The White House later clarified that Biden’s words did not represent a change in the US position on Taiwan. “Our defense relationship is guided by Taiwan’s relations law,” said a spokesman. “We will uphold the commitments established by this law, we will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense and we will continue to oppose any unilateral change in the status quo.”

Traditionally, Washington’s defense policy towards Taiwan has been described as one of “strategic ambiguity”. It makes clear that the country is its partner and has signed generous arms sales contracts for the island, but has never explicitly stated whether it would come to its aid in the event of an attack by China. The idea is, on the one hand, to dissuade China from attacking Taiwan — not sure the US will refrain from defending the island — and, on the other, to discourage Taiwan from wanting at some point to declare its formal independence, by not telling with the certainty that Washington would support it militarily.

Beijing considers Taiwan — the island where the army of the nationalist Chiang Kai-shek took refuge in 1949 after its defeat in the civil war — an inalienable part of its territory and one of its fundamental national interests. Since Xi Jingping took power in 2012, he has advocated unification with increasing vigor. Although he says he prefers the peaceful way, he never gave up taking the island by violence. “With regard to issues related to its fundamental interests, such as its sovereignty and territorial integrity, China does not make room for concessions,” the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Wang Wenbin, reiterated on Friday. The United States must “act and speak with prudence on the Taiwan issue.”

The fact is that since 1949 a Taiwanese identity has been established among the island’s population, and today polls suggest that the vast majority of its 23 million inhabitants do not want unification. President Tsai Ing Wen, re-elected by a wide margin in January of last year, says it is up to the Taiwanese to decide the future of this self-governing island under democratic rule. Ties between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have progressively cooled during Tsai’s tenure, which the Chinese government sees as pro-independence tendencies. The Taiwanese leader says, however, that she defends the current status quo.

Over the past year, and as Taipei and Washington approached, first under Donald Trump and now under Biden, China has been more aggressive towards the island, with almost daily air incursions into Taiwanese defense space that have arrived. to around 150 in the first four days of October. In a speech on the eve of Taiwan’s National Day, Xi assured that unification “will eventually happen.” For his part, Tsai replied that the island will be in charge of its defense and will not bow to Beijing.

sign up on here to receive the daily newsletter of EL PAÍS Brasil: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.