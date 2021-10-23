Biden postpones publication of files on the assassination of John F. Kennedy

The White House said on Friday that it would postpone the publication of classified documents related to the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy. Current US President Joe Biden said in a statement that the remaining files “will not be fully released to the public” until December 15, 2022, nearly 60 years after Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas, Texas, in 1963.

In 2018, his predecessor, Donald Trump, published thousands of secret files about the crime, but decided to keep others confidential for reasons of national security. The White House said the pandemic has slowed the archives’ work to review the documents, meaning the government needs more time.

Biden also explained that the delay is “necessary to protect military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement or foreign affairs conduct from identifiable harm” and that this “outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure.”

The 46-year-old president’s assassination was “a profound national tragedy that continues to resonate in the history of the United States and in the memory of so many Americans who lived through that terrible day,” the statement said. A 10-month investigation coordinated by then Supreme Court President Earl Warren concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald, a former marine who had lived in the Soviet Union, acted alone in shooting Kennedy’s convoy.

But the commission’s investigations were criticized and considered incomplete. A congressional committee later concluded that Kennedy was “probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy.”

US law requires that all government files on the murder be released “to allow the population to be fully informed.”





