Biden’s stance on Taiwan causes tension to spiral with China

Taiwanese soldiers simulate war in the city of Hualien (East) in 2018 – (credit: Mandy Cheng/AFP)

The rhetoric of US President Joe Biden upset China; it increased tension in Asia for a few hours and prompted the White House to make a correction. On Thursday night, during a meeting with voters promoted by CNN, in Baltimore (Marylad), Biden was asked whether the US would come out in defense of Taiwan, if the capitalist island was attacked by China. “Yes, we are committed to that,” the Democrat replied. Xi Jinping’s government urged Biden to act with “prudence”.

Faced with Beijing’s reaction, the US State Department assured that its policy towards Taiwan has not undergone any change. “The president was not announcing any changes to our policy, our policy remains unchanged,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price. “We will keep our commitments, we will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense and we will continue to oppose any unilateral change in the status quo,” Price told reporters. In recent weeks, a series of incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone has put Taipei and the world on alert.

With a democratic political system and an economy oriented by capitalism, Taiwan is considered by the Communist Party of China as an inalienable part of its territory. Since 1945, the island has responded to a regime installed after the Communists’ victory in mainland China in 1949. Between 1950 and 1975, Taiwan was ruled by General Chiang Kai-shek, a nationalist leader recognized as the legitimate ruler of all of China until 1971 , when the United Nations passed Resolution 2758, which recognized the existence of a single China.

In an interview with Correio, Ambassador Tsung-Che Chang — representative of the Economic Cultural Bureau of Taipei in Brasília (Taiwan Representation) — stated that the tension between his country and China will not be resolved in a short time. “It has to do with the internal Chinese situation. President Xi Jinping faces many problems in the economy and domestic politics as he aims for a third term in 2022. In addition, the relationship between Beijing and Washington is not at a good moment. Taiwan is in the middle of the two powers, between the US and China,” he explained.

According to Chang, the Taiwanese people are used to this type of threat and can use a defense with sufficient capacity to respond to an invasion. “China invests a lot of resources in the military area. Taiwan needs to strengthen the armed forces and air force to safeguard sovereignty and democracy. We are ready to face any kind of threat. I hope the war doesn’t happen. If it happens, we will be ready to defend ourselves”, he warned. “We will not take actions that threaten the world or the security of the Taiwan Straits.”

Cooperation

Taipei’s representative in Brasília recalled that the US has always supported Taiwan, not only militarily, but also in strengthening the economy and democracy. So Biden’s speech came as no surprise. “Our cooperation has a history and goes back many years. Taiwanese foreign policy is simple: it focuses on the premise that Taiwan is a democratic nation. We have democracy, freedom, human rights and sovereignty as values”, he explained. “Our president (Tsai Ing-wen) said that, even with Biden’s kind words, Taiwan will maintain the status quo and has been independent since 1949. The independence issue is false,” he said. Sought by the Post, the Chinese Embassy did not comment.

For Taiwanese Yao-Yuan Yeh — director of the Department of International Studies and Modern Languages ​​at the University of St. Thomas in Houston (Texas) — Biden’s statement reiterated that the US remains firm in its security commitment to Taiwan. “It is clear that Washington is not completely altering its strategic ambiguity on the Taiwan issue. The US, at least President Biden, has continually helped and reinforced the US foreign policy goal of keeping peace in the Taiwan Straits,” he told the report.