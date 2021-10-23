Biggest Triceratops Dinosaur Wins $7.74 Million at Auction

The largest triceratops ever found in the world, not for nothing named Big John — a tribute to the owner of the site where his bones were found — roamed the region in what is now South Dakota, United States, for more than 66 million years.

Now, the more than 200 pieces that make up about 60% of its skeleton have been assembled to the finest detail in Italy and auctioned off in Paris. The parts were unearthed in 2015 — with the exception of the skull, 2.62 meters long and 2 meters wide, found in 2014. Together, the fossils form a structure 8 meters long and 3 meters high.

An image to show the size of a Triceratops skull still on the excavation site. This photo is running on the internet, I don’t know who the author is, but apparently this is the fossil that is (UNFORTUNATELY) for sale currently (notified a few days ago). pic.twitter.com/irD2aaRa0E — Aline Ghilardi (@alinemghilardi) September 4, 2021

The hammer was struck at the Drouot auction house in Paris. An American collector, who chose not to be identified, was the one who bid for $7.74 million — an amount 7 times the initial estimate. He was “absolutely thrilled with the idea of ​​being able to take a piece like this for his personal use,” Djuan Rivers, the buyer’s representative, told BBC.

According to the AFP, O paleontologist Pascal Godefroit, from the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences, believes that selling this skeleton is not all bad, because “there are already triceratops in abundance.”

And while you’re impressed with the price, it’s far from the record. Just over a year ago, a 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton was sold for $31.8 million.

Triceratops, which in Latin means “face with three horns,” was one of the last non-avian dinosaurs to evolve before the extinction event that took place 66 million years ago.

The auctioned skeleton had a laceration near its skull, which indicates it probably died after a fight. That final fight took place in a floodplain area, which allowed the giant dino to be buried under the mud and had its bones very well preserved.