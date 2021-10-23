Bil questions MC Gui for approaching Dayane

MC Gui and Arcrebiano had a long conversation tonight on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). In the chat, Bil questioned the funkeiro for having approached Dayane, insinuating that the funkeiro was interested in the person after she became a farmer last week.

“Before she took the hat, you weren’t like that with Day,” said the former BBC.

“I was talking to her,” replied MC Gui.

The singer insisted that he was already close to the model, but Arcrebiano insisted he wasn’t. “It wasn’t just me who saw it. It was more people from the house,” Bil said. MC Gui said that whoever has this view is wrong and that the pawn could question Dayane about it.

I admit that I really play and I don’t care. People will think it’s bad or not. But my view is that before she took the hat, you were totally indifferent to her. arcrebian

“No, on the contrary, she was the one who approached me. She always made it clear to me that she would put you on, there’s no reason for me to approach her because of the hat”, replied the MC.

Arcrebiano thought that the funkeiro may have done this to avoid a possible indication of the model. MC Gui said he wouldn’t do that because he knew he was the target of Rico, for example, but that he kept talking and having fun with the comedian.

“The guy humiliated you, pulled your sheet, made you sad, you cried with anger,” pointed out Bil.

“But I don’t have a heart of stone. I hate the person, if I take it to heart, I’ll go out of my way with the person and be expelled”, argued the funkeiro.

Bil said he was talking about the formation of the last swidden, when MC Gui annulled the votes cast in Rico Melquiades, removing the comedian from the swidden. The singer, who had been saying he would like to face Rico in a hot seat, said he did it to escape possible elimination.

“That I’ve already assumed, I’ve already said it. […] If you want to put me, if people want to vote for me because of this, that’s ok. Because if I leave, I really messed up saying that. Besides, I didn’t make a mistake, because I didn’t talk about you, I didn’t talk about you behind your back that you were a big ass with Victor. Okay. […] Did I approach you? Because of your hat? Don’t I play with you in the same way?”, asked MC Gui.

Arcrebiano, farmer of the week, replied that the singer was acting normally with him. MC Gui stated that the approximation between participants in the house cannot be judged.

“No, but I can judge a person who always declared war on someone else and after he took the hat, he changed,” countered the farmer.

“I already left that aside, Bil. So much so that last week, I had to vote for her, so,” continued Bill.

“I don’t know, bro. This is a little strange,” said the ex-BBB.

MC Gui concluded by saying that it is not stupid to insist on a dispute with Dayane, since the peoa has already returned from some fields, besides adding that this type of adaptation is not a dirty game. Bil agreed and said it’s a smart game.