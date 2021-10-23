Bill institutes the “hour of colinho” in public health in Mato Grosso

Bill No. 990/2021, authored by state deputy Dr. Gimenez (PV), institutes “colinho time” in the public health network of Mato Grosso. The objective is to offer emotional care to newborn babies who are orphans or who for some reason are deprived of maternal presence during hospitalization.

According to the congressman, the project will be implemented through the Standard Operating Protocol (POP), offered by the competent multidisciplinary team. Professionals trained by the hospital units registered in the project may participate.

“After so many years of working with children, I can say that, without a shadow of a doubt, love heals, as the baby’s response will be very positive to the treatment after this moment of relaxation provided by the professional team. Humanization helps to reduce stress and reduce the sensation of possible pain”.

The orientation is for the state government to make an agreement with the municipalities for the implementation of the POP, expanding the scope for the municipal health network. In addition to training, these units will be able to create a specific room, technically prepared and suitable with a quiet, welcoming and comfortable environment for the reception of orphaned newborn babies.

Health establishments that adopt the “colinho hour” project will be authorized to sign local, national or international public-private agreements for capacity building, training, dissemination, publicity and technical cooperation related to the use of the Protocol.

Dr. Gimenez explains that Mato Grosso would be one of the pioneers in implementing the proposal that is being studied by the Ministry of Health for use via the Unified Health System (SUS). “Many children were orphaned during the pandemic, which touched us a lot and then came the idea of ​​creating the project, after all, the hand that takes care is also the lap that nurtures”.

He explains that the lap time must be adjusted according to the baby’s demand. The technique improves breathing and promotes expansion of the newborn’s rib cage, helping the bowel and stomach function.

“We evaluated preliminary data from the Frei Damião Maternity Hospital in Paraíba, where this project has already been implemented with great success and it is really encouraging to observe that in fact the lap time shows improvement in indicators such as sleep time and weight gain, in addition to reducing reflux and length of stay”.

