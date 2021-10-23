Biologist discovers parasite that eats fish tongue and becomes a new tongue

Officials at Galveston Island State Park, off the coast of Texas (USA) made an amazing discovery: they found a strange creature inside a fish’s mouth, with round eyes and an appearance compared to an alien. The fish, a croaker, fell victim to a rare parasitic isopod known as “tongue-eating lice”.

The parasite invades a fish through its gills, attaches itself to its tongue, and ends up taking the place of the original organ.

Kory Evans, a marine biologist and assistant professor at Rice University, explained that after clinging to a fish’s tongue, the parasite drains its blood, eating away at all the muscle tissue before leaving only the bone. The isopod then attaches itself to the bone, feeding on the nutrient-dense mucus and, occasionally, debris from the fish’s food.

The Cymothoa exigua isopod penetrates the fish through the gills and settles in the oral cavity, devouring its tongue. Image: Reproduction/Wikipedia/Marco Vinci

The professor found tongue-eating lice while studying skull shapes on fish. He specializes in creating 3D skeleton reconstructions that help explain the evolution of his objects of study. On at least two occasions, he found one of these visitors in the mouths of the studied skulls.

These parasites are common in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Evans, and have been traced in marine life since the 1970s. “There are several species of these creatures around the world,” he added.

According to the biologist, a fish is capable of harboring one of these parasites in its mouth throughout its life, as it does not prevent the animal from feeding. However, if there is more than one isopod “living” in its mouth, the little space that would be left in the cavity would be insufficient for its feeding, which would reduce its lifespan.

“They would basically starve to death and only have a few weeks to live,” he said. “But fish are hard as nails, they often don’t let themselves down easily.”

The biologist warns that the parasites don’t affect humans, and by removing one of them from a fish’s mouth, “you’ll be doing him a favor.”