Bitcoin Pharaoh deceived even the sister of former STF president

After suffering a loss of R$ 62,000, a 39-year-old woman denounced to the Federal District Civil Police (PCDF) that she had fallen into the financial pyramid scheme led by former waiter Glaidson Acácio dos Santos (main photo), known as the Pharaoh of Bitcoins. She says that during a therapy session she was convinced by her psychologist to invest in cryptocurrency.

Therapist Elda Barbosa Gomes is the sister of the former president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Joaquim Barbosa. As the victim told police, she trusted that the link with a respected former STF minister would be a sign of credibility for the deal, which soon after proved to be broken. Elda still does not appear as investigated by the Brasiliense corporation.

Graduated in public management, the resident of the Federal District who accepted her psychologist’s tip to invest money in a financial pyramid is one more victim among the thousands of investors at GAS Consultoria, a Pharaoh’s company and a target of the Federal Police. She asked to keep her name confidential because she is afraid of retaliation.

The woman reported that Elda’s invitation would have been made both during conversations during consultations and through text messages. Using the sessions to try to do business is a practice that goes against the psychology code of ethics.

In an occurrence registered in the PCDF, the complainant detailed that the therapist Elda had passed the contact of an evangelical pastor and representatives of GAS. The pastor was a commercial representative of the Pharaoh’s company, now in the crosshairs of the police. Elda is also a pastor.

“I trusted in investing because I knew she was the sister of a STF minister and, in theory, she would not get involved with anything wrong. I made an appointment with the consultant she indicated. At the time, this professional explained the conditions to me and it seemed to be an honest business. Elda even said that it was already investing and the profit was certain. I pulled out all my FGTS, in the amount of R$ 62 thousand, and applied it. The promise was a monthly income of 10%”, detailed the woman.

After the PF’s operation, the victim realized that he had fallen into a coup and registered an occurrence with the PCDF.

investment contract

In a complaint filed with the Court, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) points out that the representatives of GAS offered a kind of collective investment contract called “Service Provision Agreement for Investment in Bitcoin – encrypted currency”, through which they would ensure investors the monthly gross income of 10% on the amount invested for a specified period by means of “application of Brazilian money in the financial market of the encrypted currency called Bitcoin”.

The column tried to contact Elda Barbosa for two days, but the requests were not answered. The space remains open for manifestation.