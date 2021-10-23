Black man receives the greatest penalty for the invasion of the Capitol, despite not having gone to the mutiny

WASHINGTON, USA — Troy Anthony Smocks, 59, was convicted this Thursday of raiding the Capitol on Jan. 6 of this year. The District of Columbia Court of Justice ruling determined that the black man must serve 14 months in prison, the longest sentence among the 19 sentenced to date for the riot at the headquarters of the US Legislature. The defendant, however, was not present at the events promoted by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Smocks was in Washington on the day of the attack, but did not go to Capitol Hill, according to CNN. Even so, he pleaded guilty to making threats online. He wrote on his page on the social network Parler: “Prepare our weapons and then we’ll get them. Let’s hunt these cowards.”

During the trial, Smocks asked to speak and said he believed he was being treated more severely because of the color of his skin. The accused mentioned the case of a white woman who posted that she was looking for Nancy Pelosi, the president of the US House of Representatives, to “shoot her in the brain”. The woman responded for a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

According to the Washington Post, Smocks’ claim was rejected by Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is also black.

“I didn’t see any evidence that the prosecutors’ decisions were racially motivated,” the judge countered, according to the Washington Post. “You come here and try to pass yourself off as a victim of racism and, again, I find that offensive.

Chutkan further stated that the riot defendants were tried according to their conduct at the January 6 events. The magistrate also rejected comparisons with the case of the death of George Floyd last year by a Minneapolis police officer.

Last week, a Brazilian was convicted of taking part in the Capitol riot. Eliel Rosa, 53, was spotted inside the seat of the US Legislature when the building was invaded by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Rosa received a one-year probation, a $500 fine and 100 hours of community service.