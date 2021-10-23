Black man receives tougher sentence than requested for encouraging invasion of US Capitol | World

A black man received a prison sentence longer than required by prosecutors for posting messages on social media inciting people to violence on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, although he himself was not directly involved in the riots.

The sentence was the biggest among the 19 protesters who have already been convicted, reported the US newspaper CNN.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan sentenced Troy Smocks to 14 months in prison and three years of supervised release after he he pleaded guilty to a charge of making threats in interstate communications.

Prosecutors reportedly suggested only an 8- to 14-month sentence, said The Washington Post.

Smocks told the judge that the Department of Justice treated him differently from the white defendants who participated directly in the mutiny, what if followed a speech by then-President Donald Trump, a Republican, at a nearby rally, repeating his false claims that his defeat in the election for Democrat Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Smocks traveled to Washington on Jan. 5 and, using accounts under the names “ColonelTPerez” and “@Colonel007” on the social network Parler, posted threats Jan. 6 and 7 in connection with the demonstrations.

The Justice Department said that Smocks’ threats included allegations that he and others would return to the US Capitol the day before Biden’s scheduled inauguration carrying weapons in large numbers and that Smocks “threatened that he and others would hunt down these cowards like the traitors that each of them are,” including “RINOS, Dems, and Tech Execs.” RINO is pejorative and means “Republicans in name only”.

According to The Washington Post, the publication was viewed at least 54,000 times.

Smocks has been held in remand since January, and both federal prosecutor Michael Friedman and defense attorney John Machado told the judge they believed he should now be released from prison and placed on supervised release.

But Chutkan, of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, said that although Smocks claimed to have served in the US military, no official record was found to confirm this, that Smocks had an extensive criminal record and that he had an apparent criminal record. “inability to live a law-abiding life.”

“He doesn’t seem to have any genuine remorse for his actions,” Chutkan said.