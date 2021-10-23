“Blah, blah, blah” by Greta is also for the automotive industry – 10/22/2021

The topic most discussed lately by executives in the automotive sector, and in the industrial universe in general, is the environment. All these people who direct the destiny of national and multinational companies urgently need to put their businesses on the path of decarbonization, eliminating their footprint on the environment from any and all activities.

It is not the fate of a planet, which is beginning to respond with extreme events to the predatory activity of its most illustrious inhabitant, the homo known as sapiens, that drives this movement. “Sustainability” or business continuity is at stake.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

By the way, words like ecosystem and sustainability are being used indiscriminately to associate industrial activities that caused serious damage to nature as “sustainable” or digital networks that connect [para vender] products, services and consumers to the complexity, beauty and efficiency of the Atlantic Forest, the most biodiverse ecosystem on the planet. It is with the appropriation of these beautiful words that the blah, blah, blah begins.

The shamelessness of human beings is amazing, especially those industrial leaders and people in the financial market, when faced with the difficult reality of the facts: the impacts of these activities can become irreversible.

But to avoid the subject and show their “engagement” to the cause of the environment, these executives present plans and expectations to solve the problems in the still uncertain future. Or they lose sight of their real responsibilities by describing some personal initiative, such as sorting the household garbage or the lessons they teach their children about the concern and attitudes that contribute to nature.

These speeches are used to demonstrate an alleged alignment of industrial businesses with the original ecosystems, those responsible for the evolution of species and that allow the exchanges of humidity, temperature and pressure that form the unique environment of our atmosphere, providing oxygen and water for life prevail.

These are the same industries that contributed in some way throughout its brief history on this planet so that we were, all of us, under pressure from global warming and other natural events that could, over the next few decades, make life hell on Earth.

If this is not true, will we stop dumping garbage into the ocean and will we avoid navigation as polluting as that of cars on Earth? Will we stop bleeding the Earth itself by extracting its minerals, its food and its water, tearing down and destroying its original covering in the name of development? Will we continue to unscrupulously attack species, eating some of them or simply extinguishing life on this planet, also in the name of development?

In recent months, in several meetings with leaders in the automotive sector, it has become even clearer that the transformation that the industry has been promoting with billionaire investments not only to produce zero-emission vehicles, but also to change the current production model to something environmentally friendlier, it won’t change the status quo of the business, which is to explore some new features and others not so much to obtain profitable results.

When the young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg says, in the presence of world leaders and representatives, that it is thirty years of blah blah blah, she is also taking this message to the presidents of companies and entities linked to all industrial activities.

Almost a month ago, the teenager pointed her finger and denounced at a preparatory meeting for the Climate Summit, COP 26:

“There is no planet B, there is no planet blah blah blah, green economy blah blah blah, carbon neutrality for 2050 blah blah blah.”

It is the consumers of the future charging and leaving the message: “Our hopes and dreams are drowned in their words of empty promises”, as Thunberg recalled.

It is no longer the time for empty words from leaders, whether governmental or business. What did Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate say about global warming and its impacts on the most vulnerable populations?:

“It’s time for our leaders to wake up, it’s time for our leaders to stop talking and start acting. It’s time for the polluters to pay, it’s time to deliver on their promises.”

As it turns out, the group of “brats,” as described by a decadent political activist like Thunberg, is already big and noisy enough to be heeded to its whims. Just imagine what will happen when you become customers of your products.

Glossary [para aplicar corretamente as palavras]

Anthropocene: period related to the Earth’s most recent time, the Cenozoic era, characterized by the effects of the impact of human activity on the planet’s ecosystems, such as climate change.

Biodiversity: meeting that includes all and/or any species of beings that exist and coexist in the biosphere, in a certain region or in a period of time; diversity.

Ecosystem: ecological system that includes the set of relationships between living beings and the environment; biogeocenosis, biosystem.

Sustainability: quality or ownership of what is sustainable, what is necessary for the conservation of life.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Cars.