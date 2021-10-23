Blizzard Announces New Overwatch Character Name

Blizzard has been facing several controversies in recent months, one of which resulted in the announcement that the character Jesse McCree would be given a new name. This is because the name is the same as that of a former Blizzard designer, involved in a lawsuit filed against the company over sexual harassment and macho culture.

This Friday afternoon (22), Blizzard published on its official Twitter profile that the change to the new name of Jesse McCree happens next Tuesday (26). The character will now be called Cole Cassidy.

Meet Cole Cassidy. Rides into Overwatch October 26. pic.twitter.com/CT6PmaNXNs — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 22, 2021

When announcing the decision to change the character’s name, the development team added that it would avoid honoring company employees with names in game characters, and from that point forward, be more careful when inserting real-life references in Overwatch .

