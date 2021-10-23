Bolsonaro approves resolution that defines energy prices in Angra 3 – News

President Jair Bolsonaro approved the resolution of the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) that establishes the guidelines for setting the price of electricity produced at the Angra 3 nuclear power plant, owned by Eletronuclear, a subsidiary of Eletrobras. The council, linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, had accepted the measure last Wednesday (22).

The approval of the resolution is a necessary measure for the continuity of the process of completion and exploration of the thermoelectric plant in the state of Rio de Janeiro, informed the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The document predicts that the price of electricity produced by Angra 3 will result from studies by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). To define the values, it will be necessary to verify the economic-financial feasibility of the enterprise.

nuclear power company

Last Monday (18) the federal government instituted the law that creates the National Nuclear Safety Authority (ANSN). The public company will be responsible for monitoring, regulating and supervising nuclear safety in the country, as well as being responsible for radiological protection and for nuclear activities and installations in the national territory.

The law determines that the federal autarchy will have its own assets, administrative, technical and financial autonomy, with headquarters and jurisdiction in the city of Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and operating in the national territory.

The authority stems from the dismemberment of the National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN). The two autarchies will use the budget, structure and staff currently foreseen for the commission and, therefore, there will be no budgetary impact. There will be 922 people in the new company, all coming from CNEN.

Among the ANSN’s attributions are to establish specific norms and requirements on nuclear safety, ensure radiological protection, edit norms and grant licenses and authorizations for the transfer and internal and external trade of minerals. It will be up to the municipality to allow or reject the construction of nuclear installations and create nuclear and radiological emergency plans.

The provisional measure that established the creation of the autarchy was issued by President Jair Bolsonaro in May this year. The text was evaluated by the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate before being sanctioned by the head of the Executive.