Bolsonaro came from the sewer of history, says Wagner Moura, who now releases ‘Marighella’ – 10/23/2021 – Illustrated

The road to launching her directorial debut was much longer than she imagined, but Wagner Moura feels a certain relief at finally being able to bring “Marighella” to theaters. Marked by postponements, the film embarks on a premiere tour across the country this Monday, and hits the circuit on November 4th.

Originally, it was expected to be released to the public two years ago, but the pandemic and an imbroglio involving Ancine, the National Cinema Agency, made the release impossible on at least two previous occasions. According to Moura, “Marighella” was censored by the agency for being a biography of Carlos Marighella, a communist guerrilla who fought against the military dictatorship.

“Ancine’s denials of launching and then filing our orders are unexplained. And that came at a time when Bolsonaro was publicly speaking about filtering at the agency,” he says in a video chat the morning after his return to Brazil for the film’s premiere campaign.

With Seu Jorge in the role of guerrilla and writer, “Marighella” also has Bruno Gagliasso, Adriana Esteves and Humberto Carrão in the cast and was shown at the 2019 Berlin Festival, where he was applauded. Even so, it did not gain strength to arrive soon in Brazilian theaters.

Moura believes that the resistance the film encountered, also coming from the public, is symptomatic of current times, of heated political spirits and a federal government that often attacks culture.

“Any work is the conjunction of what a director thinks and projects with the time that work is seen”, says the actor-director. “The controversy in ‘Marighella’ is much less about Carlos Marighella and the armed struggle than it is about the Bolsonaro government. It is a film about a historical character, from his time; Bolsonaro who is an anachronistic character.”

The experience of taking charge for the first time may have been more challenging than usual, but that didn’t shake Moura. He, however, still has no other projects as a director saved, and should dedicate himself, in the coming months, to releases and recordings of films and series made in Brazil and the United States, such as “The Gray Man”, by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, brothers behind “Avengers: Ultimatum”.

‘Marighella’ opens in November after a series of postponements and an imbroglio with Ancine, which vetoed earlier release dates for the film. What exactly caused this delay?

I have a very clear view of this and I have no doubt that the film was censored. Ancine’s denials of launching and then filing our orders are unexplained. And that came at a time when Bolsonaro was talking publicly about filtering at the agency, that movies like “Bruna Surfistinha” were inadmissible, that it wasn’t going to give money to finance LGBT movies.

It was at this time that our release requests were denied and, soon after, Bolsonaro’s own children went to social media to celebrate Ancine’s denial.

Is it sad that a movie that was made in 2017 to date hasn’t premiered? It’s sad. However, today, the tragedy of the Bolsonaro government is much clearer to Brazilians than perhaps it was in 2019, when we tried to release “Marighella” for the first time.

Perhaps, today, there is a greater understanding that this is a Brazilian cultural product, that the fact of being banned, censored, attacked by the government is absurd.

Is there, then, censorship in Brazil today?

It’s not censorship as it was during the dictatorship, which won’t pass and that’s it, but it’s a censorship that makes it impossible to release films through a bureaucratic way. It’s sad, it’s just sad. I don’t have anger, just sadness.

I’ve seen many similar cases in culture, from Crivella surfing that wave in Rio, banning a comic that had gay characters, to notices promoting LGBT culture that were inexplicably canceled.

What happens is that art and culture are, par excellence —regardless of how the artists position themselves—, enemies of fascism. If you go back to history, all fascist regimes start by attacking artists.

Is this symptomatic of Bolsonaro’s election or does it come from before?

It is logical. Any work is the conjunction of what a director thinks and projects with the time that work is seen. Back in Berlin, I said that if the film had premiered during the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government, the reception would have been one. In the Lula government, another. That’s nice, because it’s the same movie, but it depends on when it’s appreciated.

The controversy in “Marighella” is much less about Carlos Marighella and the armed struggle than about the Bolsonaro government. It’s a film about a historical character, from his time; Bolsonaro is an anachronistic character.

That a work like this has gone through so much — censorship, people going to a website to give a bad grade without ever having seen it, fake news, discussion about Seu Jorge’s skin tone — says much more about the time we are in living off of the movie itself.

How do you assess the Bolsonaro government so far, beyond culture?

I usually say that Bolsonaro’s victory in the elections was tragic, but educational. This procession of mediocrity that comes after him shows that Bolsonaro is not an alien, not from Mars. He is a character deeply connected to the sewer of Brazilian history, which shows us that Brazil is not just a country of originality, beauty, power, diversity, and biodiversity.

The favor that Bolsonaro did us was to reveal this other Brazil, which was camouflaged; was to show us that we are also an authoritarian, violent, racist country, of a scrotum elite. Brazil is a country that is no longer an international joke. When foreigners come to talk to us, they speak with pity. Now we have to face it.

And what about the work of Mario Frias, who is also an actor, from Globo, as head of the Special Secretariat for Culture?

Anyone who accepts to be part of this government is already, par excellence, anti-culture, anti-human rights, anti-environment, anti-progressive. You look at any of them and see that they are mediocre, repressed people.

If elections were today, who would you vote for?

I think what is at stake today is democracy itself. The setback was so big that we have to look at the health of democracy, regardless of who the next president of Brazil is. We have to overcome this delay. Okay, we look at this and we don’t like it. It was an encounter with our deepest roots, but let’s learn from it.

If the election were today, I would vote for Lula. I recognize him, perhaps, as the most important president in the history of Brazil. But back in the first term, I already recognized that we have to leave here for something else. From the PT, we have to look for something else, an idea of ​​a country that was outlined by these governments, but not enough.

For a while I thought Marina Silva represented this step forward, but I’m still looking for that someone, whether as a party or a politician. There are many politicians that I respect, young people, who can take this step forward, but now the time is for rebuilding democracy, for public policies that benefit the majority. So if the election were today, I think I would vote for Lula.

Why did you choose such a controversial figure to biograph on your directorial debut? Did it make it difficult, in any way, this going from the front of the cameras to the backstage?

I thought I was going to start directing something with three actors, a love triangle, but then Mário Magalhães’ book came out [“Marighella: O Guerrilheiro que Incendiou o Mundo”], and I really wanted the movie to happen. I was going in as a producer and we were wondering who we were going to ask to direct. Then they said that it would be good if it were a Bahian, if it were someone more on the left. And I said “so I think it’s me”, and that was it.

I started out directing a much more complex film for someone who had never directed anything. It’s a film with political and historical implications, big, full of characters, centered on a damned figure, who is perhaps more controversial today than he did in his own time—which says more about today than about Marighella.

When I said that I was going to direct my first film, I thought, somewhat embarrassingly, that I was a popular artist and that people would want to bet on my film. But it was the other way around.

The combination of Marighella with my name, from an artist identified with the left, provoked a very big rejection and nobody wanted to get involved with the project. We had a huge difficulty, we had very little money. On the film set we received threats, from people saying they were going to kill, that they were going to break everything.

‘Marighella’, like ‘Elite Squad’, has many graphic scenes of violence and torture. Doesn’t that make the film fall into a place of spectacularization?

I don’t think my movie spectacularizes violence, no. It’s a raw movie, the whole movie has a very realistic language. I wanted to face a torture scene realistically, to show what it’s like—and actually, it’s worse than what I show. I wanted to show the monstrosity of one human being torturing another, to cause even a nuisance, but I don’t think the violence of the film is tarantine.

I learned a lot from José Padilha, filming “Tropa de Elite”, that this is a language that is close to documentary. My camera approaches the actors, it is always in hand.

I didn’t film the action scenes thinking of a show, my interest in them was to see what the character is feeling, what happens to him in the middle of a shootout, for example. I want to be with them, feel what they are feeling, connect. And maybe that’s much more violent than this spectacle that Hollywood does.

You have some projects recorded in Hollywood saved, including.

This year I did two projects in the United States. One with the Russian brothers, called “The Gray Man”, a kind of American James Bond, and then I did a series for Apple TV+, “Shining Girls”, with Elisabeth Moss, in which I play a journalist — and I really liked it because I majored in journalism.

The projects I’m most excited about, which I’m still going to do, are a film with Kleber Mendonça Filho, in Recife, an old project I have with Karim Aïnouz, who talks about the advance of neo-Pentecostal churches, and I’m producing a series for Disney about Maria Bonita. As a director, I have nothing ahead.

What changes between making a movie or a series here in Brazil and in Hollywood?

Nothing, it’s the same thing. When you say action, it’s all the same. I’ve filmed in Jordan, Thailand, Colombia, Canada, everywhere, and it’s all the same. The teams have the same characteristics, the camera type is the same. What changes is the scale, they have more money.

Wagner Moura, 45

Actor, producer and now director, he is considered one of the main Brazilian faces in cinema. Born in Salvador, Bahia, where he began his career doing theater. At the end of the 1990s, he made the transition to the screen and, in the 2000s, he starred in films, series and soap operas of great repercussion, such as “JK” and “Paraíso Tropical”, both by Globo. Film roles include “Deus É Brasileiro”, “Carandiru”, “Tropa de Elite” and “Praia do Futuro”. He worked with foreign directors in “Elysium”, “Trash – A Esperança Comes do Lixo” and in the series “Narcos”, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe.