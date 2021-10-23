Bolsonaro defends aid to truck driver and talks about new fuel adjustment – Economy

According to Bolsonaro, aid will cost less than R$4 billion per year and is foreseen in the budget. (photo: Isaac Nbrega/PR)

Alongside Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, President Jair



Bolsonaro defended



this friday the



aid



of BRL 400 by the end of 2022 to help the



truck drivers



to bear the cost of increasing diesel and went back to talking about



increase



at the



fuel price



.

“We know that we are on the verge of another fuel readjustment and, when this goes to diesel, it directly influences inflation. The truck driver that transports cargo throughout Brazil deserves our attention. It was then decided to help those who transport cargo in Brazil. cost less than R$4 billion per year, which is also foreseen in the budget,” said Bolsonaro, after a meeting at the Ministry of Economy’s headquarters.

The president acknowledged that Petrobras should again raise fuel prices at refineries in the coming weeks.

“We don’t have a crystal ball, we know that by increasing the price of oil abroad and with the variation in the dollar here, an adjustment has to be completed in a few days by Petrobras,” added the President of the Republic.

Bolsonaro again complained that everything that happens with Petrobras is placed under his responsibility. “We nominate the president, but we have no influence over her. Petrobras is audited and supervised by almost a dozen bodies. There is no price freeze on our part, we know that the consequences (of a freeze) are worse than the price increase in itself,” he concluded.