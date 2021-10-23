Bolsonaro government releases Aziz’s ‘super-amendment’ on the eve of the end of the CPI





Days before the reading of Covid’s CPI report by senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), the government of Jair Bolsonaro started releasing the resources of a ‘super-amendment’, in the amount of 220 million reais, indicated by the president of the commission, the senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM). The information is from the magazine Crusoe.

According to the vehicle, the funds were transferred by the Ministry of Regional Development, in Rogério Marinho, and are intended for the reconstruction of a state highway in Amazonas. The amendment would have been negotiated by Aziz in 2019.

To the magazine, the senator denied any possibility that the release of the amendment had impacted the final stretch of the work of Covid’s CPI.

“Nothing to see that there. After the money is deposited, it becomes a technical issue. My fight was back there to put the money”, declared Aziz. “Once you’re there, bro, forget it.”

The report that the commission’s senators will vote on next week includes Bolsonaro on nine criminal types. In the relationship, there are common crimes, provided for in the Penal Code; crimes of responsibility, according to the Law of Impeachment; and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Loading…

Answer our survey and help us understand what our readers expect from CartaCapital