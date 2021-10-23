Bolsonaro’s ally in TO who collects corruption suspicions

Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

During almost all the pandemic, pocketbookism led a crusade against the governors. The objective was to throw sand in the eyes of the population and divert the focus from the crimes committed by the President of the Republic. Cornered by evidence of malfeasance and corruption by the federal government, the accusations against governors were one of the few letters that the Pocket Senators had in their hands at the CPI. How can we forget about Bolsonaro’s guard dog at the CPI, senator Marcos Rogério, who accused governors of corruption shouting “Attentive, Brazil!” while wiping the federal government’s crimes? Attacks were widespread, but a few Pocketnarista governors were spared the hunt instigated by the President of the Republic. Among them is Mauro Carlesse, from the PSL, governor of Tocantins. In April of this year, as digital militias guided by the hate office attacked governors, Bolsonaro shared on his networks a video in which the governor of Tocantins criticized government critics and extolled the president for a transfer of funds given to the state during the pandemic . Bolsonaro just forgot to warn his fascist herd that infests social networks that the governor of Tocantins should be spared from attacks. The Nas Ruas movement, which was the main organizer of the September 7 coup act, held Carlesse to account while the president presented him as an example of a governor.

Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

But was Carlesse really this unblemished governor, worthy of being treated with deference by the president? Well, knowing the Pocketnarism you can already imagine that the answer is: of course not. Politics in Tocantins has been marked by revocations and resignations of governors for more than a decade. The political crisis in the state is permanent. Not since 2006 has not even been a governor who managed to finish his term. Carlesse is no exception. This week, the Superior Court of Justice, the STJ, determined the removal of the beloved governor of Bolsonaro from office for at least six months. The determination was motivated by the allegations of payment of bribes and obstruction of investigations presented by the Federal Police and the Federal Public Ministry. In a statement, the STJ stated that “the investigations, which began almost two years ago, brought together a wide range of elements that demonstrate a complex apparatus of the state structure aimed at allowing the continuation of various criminal schemes commanded by the main investigated”. Carlesse was born in Paraná, but made his fortune as a businessman and began his political career in Gurupi, in the interior of Tocantins. In 2014, he was elected state deputy and, in his first year in office, he went through the embarrassment of being arrested in the Legislative Assembly after refusing to pay his ex-wife’s child support. At the same time, you see, Carlesse was part of the Commission for the Defense of Women’s Rights! The then deputy claimed that the pension represented 30% of his salary in the Assembly, but he had other sources of income and had already declared to the Electoral Court that he owned a recording company and a farm valued at R$34 million. In the divorce process, the ex-wife accused him of using oranges to hide his assets, which would be approximately R$ 100 million, which include dozens of farms, planes and luxury cars, such as Jaguar and Ferrari. But, in the 2018 elections, Carlesse declared R$2.9 million in assets to the TSE, an amount 91.5% lower than the R$35.2 million he had declared in 2014. In 2018, another maracutaia. Nearly 200 tons of medical waste were found by police in a warehouse in the interior of the state owned by former electoral judge João Olinto, who is the father of state deputy toucan Olyntho Neto, leader of the Carlesse government in the Legislative Assembly. The court ordered the arrest of the deputy’s father. Carlesse, who at the time held a buffer mandate as governor, then decided to dismiss 12 regional Civil Police delegates, including the delegate responsible for investigating the environmental crime involving the father of his main ally.

The PF also suspects that the police chief and civil police forged the act to incriminate a disaffection of Carlesse. Pay attention, Brazil!