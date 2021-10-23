Botafogo scheduled for a decisive duel against Atlético-MG for the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Under-20; Enio is a bank

O Botafogo is scheduled by coach Ricardo Resende for the decisive duel against Atlético-MG for the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, soon at 4 pm, at Estádio das Alterosas, in Belo Horizonte.

There is only one change compared to the first game, played at the Nilton Santos Stadium and which ended in a 0-0 draw last Sunday: Rikelmi wins the place of Ênio, who is on the bench.

Thus, Botafogo is officially scheduled with Igo Gabriel; Carlos Henrique, Henrique Luro, Reydson and Vitor Marinho; Wendel, Kauê and Juninho; Vitinho, Matheus Nascimento and Rikelmi.

On the bench are available goalkeeper Lucas Barreto, defender Ewerton, defensive midfielder Pedro Lucas, midfielders Guilherme Liberato and Raí and forwards Ênio, Ryan, Cristhian and Gabriel Conceição.

Whoever wins, advances in the phase and there is no criterion for a qualified goal away from home. If there is another tie, the spot will be decided on the free kicks from the penalty spot. SportTV broadcasts the match live.