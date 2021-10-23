Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, was also killed by accidental gunshot in 1993 – Zoeira

The accident with a gun involving the actor Alec Baldwin, 63, that caused the death of director Halyna Hutchins, reminded the internet of a similar case from the 1990s. Brandon Lee, 28, son of Bruce Lee, died from an accidental shooting while recording a scene from the movie “The crow“.

It is common in cinema to use real weapons with blank bullets to cause an explosion and noise. On March 31, 1993, in a scene prior to the one that caused Brandon Lee’s death, a gun had to be loaded with live ammunition in order for the shooting scene to print more action, however, one of the projectiles got stuck in the barrel of the revolver and was not noticed by the team.

Subtitle: Backstage footage from the movie “The Raven” Photograph: Reproduction/Facebook

Brandon Lee entered the set holding a fake grocery bag that contained an explosive bag of artificial blood. The “Funboy” character played by Michael Massee fired the 44 Magnum revolver at the actor, and the gunpowder from the blank caused the projectile stuck in the barrel to be accidentally released. The actor was hit in the abdomen.

O Bruce Lee’s heir he was even rushed to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, for emergency surgery, but ended up dying of internal bleeding while still on the operating table.

At the time, the video with footage of the accident was used in investigations and was then permanently destroyed as part of a court settlement.

sister speaks out

With the disclosure of the case, Brandon’s sister, Shannon Lee, spoke about the story through social networks.

“Our hearts go out to the families of Halyna and Joel, and to everyone involved in the Rust incident. No one should be killed by a gun on a film set. Period,” he wrote using his brother’s posthumous profile.

