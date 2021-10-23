Brandon Lee, Uma Thurman: Recall Major Accidents on Movie Sets

Actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a director of photography and injured a director when he fired a backup gun on set during the filming of the movie “Rust” on Thursday (22).

Hollywood has a long history of accidents on set, from machine guns to car accidents and chariot racing.

Below is a timeline of some movies in which on-set accidents have occurred – some of them fatal:

Ben Hur (1959)

An accident occurs while filming the chariot race in the Hollywood epic “Ben-Hur,” starring Charlton Heston, in which a stuntman is injured.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1982)

A helicopter crash kills three actors, two of them children, and injures six on the set of “Twilight Zone: The Movie.”

In the following years, the production team is held responsible for several labor infractions, which led to the introduction of new safety standards in the sector.

The Crow (1993)

Brandon Lee, son of the late martial artist and actor Bruce Lee, is shot in the abdomen with fake bullets made incorrectly on the set of “The Raven.”

Six hours after an unsuccessful surgery, Lee is pronounced dead at age 28.

Kill Bill (2003)

Actress Uma Thurman is in a car accident that crushes her knees and leaves her with a concussion on the set of Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill”.

In an interview given years later, Quentin Tarantino said that the accident with Thurman is among one of the “greatest regrets of his life”, as the actress was afraid to direct and trusted the director’s guidance to shoot the scene.

“Watching as she struggled to keep control of the car… remember how we said it was safe and that she could do that. We emphasized that it was a straight road. The fact that she believed me, and then watched that little curve come out. It took her by surprise,” said the director.

Batman: The Dark Knight (2007)

Special effects technician involved in filming the Batman movie “The Dark Knight” dies in a car accident after his vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of a test run at a special effects facility.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2014)

Actor Harrison Ford, 71, requires surgery on a broken leg after being hit by a heavy metal hydraulic door on the set of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2015)

A stuntwoman is seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on the set of “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” which leads to the amputation of her arm. Later, on the same set, a stuntman dies crushed by a Hummer vehicle.

Deadpool 2 (2017)

Stunt woman dies on the set of the superhero movie “Deadpool 2” in downtown Vancouver after losing control of her motorcycle during a maneuver and crashing through the window of a building across the street.