Brazil registers 447 new deaths and exceeds 605,000 deaths

Brazil today surpassed the number of 605,000 deaths as a result of covid-19. With 447 new deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the country adds 605,211 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

The moving average was 355 — the 11th day in a row below 400. The index is considered the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data that occur on weekends and holidays. On these dates, the teams from the secretariats work on a shift schedule, in a reduced manner.

The state of Amazonas has not registered any deaths in the last 24 hours.

Another 14,242 cases of coronavirus were also reported—the moving average of positive diagnoses of the disease was 12,113. In all, the country had 21,710,817 diagnoses of the disease that have been confirmed since March 2020.

Thirteen states and the Federal District showed a drop in the average. Another eight registered stability and five are up. Brazil continues to fall, today the national index was -21%.

The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, it is accelerating; between these two values, stability.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-2%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-18%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-40%)

North region

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (10%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-20%)

Mato Grosso: stable (-12%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-59%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (18%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-12%)

Ministry Data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil reported 460 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 605,139 deaths across the country.

According to the folder’s data, there were 14,502 positive tests for covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today. In all, the number of those infected with the new coronavirus has reached 21,711,843 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,885,484 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 221,220 being followed up.

Prevent commits to stop using the covid kit

Prevent Senior said today that it has almost fully agreed with the Conduct Adjustment Commitment of the Public Ministry of São Paulo. Among the actions promised by the insurer is the commitment to stop the distribution of the “covid kit” to hospital patients with suspected or confirmed covid-19.

The medicines that the Public Prosecutor’s Office included in the so-called kit are: chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, flutamide, etarnecept, azithromycin, oseltamivir, ivermectin, nitazoxanide, colchicine, zinc, corticosteroids, vitamins and anticoagulants.

Another commitment made by Prevent Senior was to prohibit the change of the ICD (International Classification of Diseases) of hospital patients and the hiring of an ombudsman, responsible for handling complaints and suggestions from Prevent beneficiaries.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.