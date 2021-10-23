Brazil surpasses 605,000 deaths by Covid; moving average of deaths remains below 400 for the 11th day | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (22) 447 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 605.211 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 355 — below the 400 mark for the 11th day in a row . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -21% and the trend of fall.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

1 of 2 Moving Average Deaths — Photo: Art G1 Moving average of deaths — Photo: Art G1

Saturday (16): 331

Sunday (17): 325

Monday (18): 322

Tuesday (19): 351

Wednesday (20): 380

Thursday (21): 366

Friday (22): 355

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

The state of Amazonas did not register deaths this Friday.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,710,817 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 14,242 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 12.113 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of –22% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 605.211

605.211 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 447

447 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 355 (variation in 14 days: -21%)

355 (variation in 14 days: -21%) Total confirmed cases: 21,696,575

21,696,575 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 16,295

16,295 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 12.113 (variation in 14 days: -22%)

On the rise (5 states): RS, RR, TO, AL and CE

RS, RR, TO, AL and CE In stability (8 states): PR, SC, ES, MT, PA, BA, RN and SE

PR, SC, ES, MT, PA, BA, RN and SE Falling (13 states and the DF): MG, PB, DF, PI, MA, RO, GO, PE, SP, AP, RJ, AC, MS, AM

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 51% of the Brazilian population who completed the vaccination schedule by taking the second dose or single dose of immunizing agents against Covid. There are 108,844,291 people who have taken the second dose or the single dose of vaccines and are fully immunized, which represents 51.02% of the population. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles and were released at 20:00 this Friday (22).

Those who took the first dose of any vaccine against Covid are 152,816,363 people, which represents 71.64% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 5,883,345 people (2.76% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 267,543,999 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -2%

MG: -18%

RJ: -40%

SP: -33%

DF: -20%

GO: -30%

MS: -59%

MT: -12%

AC: -50%

AM: -60%

AP: -40%

PA: -4%

RO: -27%

RR: 125%

TO: 80%

AL: 17%

BA: 15%

EC: 29%

MA: -25%

PB: -19%

PE: -32%

PI: -24%

RN: 10%

SE: 0%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by municipality month by month