Brazilian companies lose R$ 284 billion as economic team disbands

Ministry of Economy suffered the loss of four secretaries amid the negotiation of a hole in the spending ceiling to finance the Auxílio Brasil program

Photo: KEVIN DAVID/A7 PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT – 10/21/2021 On Thursday, the Ibovespa index fell 2.75%, to 107,735 points, the worst score of the year



The data show that on Monday, the 18th, with the end of work in the financial market, the shares of companies listed on the B3 totaled R$4.984 trillion. Jr at the end of this Thursday, 21, they were worth R$ 4.7 trillion. O a survey of the losses was carried out by the financial information service “Economática”. IThis reflects losses of R$ 284 billion in just three days. O The malaise has reasons, according to specialists: the movements of the economic team. O main focus is on the suggestion to stick the spending ceiling to finance the program Brazil Aid. On thursday, the vice president Hamilton Mourao said he believes that there may be “good solutions” to avoid the hole. FORFor him, an alternative would be to discuss the tax waiver amounts. Another opportunity, according to Mourão, would be at the PEC dos Precatórios. JThe Henrique Meirelles, Secretary of Finance of the State of São Paulo, said that the change in the ceiling leads to an ‘almost disastrous’ path and discredits the country. Vremember that he proposed a spending ceiling when he was the finance minister of the government of Michel Temer. Nthis thursday, the index Ibovespafell 2.75% to 107,735 points, the worst score of the year. ANDMeanwhile, the dollar closed up 1.92%, quoted at R$ 5.6651, the highest index since April 14th.

*With information from reporter Fernando Martins