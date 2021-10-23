Britney Spears’ sister says family pressured her to have an abortion

Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of Britney Spears, revealed in the book she is releasing, “Things I Should Have Said”, that her parents pressured her to have an abortion when she became pregnant at age 16. The information is from the North American website “TMZ”.

Jamie became pregnant in 2007, did not have an abortion, and gave birth to Maddie Briann, who is now 13 years old.

“(…) They came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea… ‘It’s going to kill your career. You’re too young. You don’t know what you’re doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem. I know a doctor. Everyone around me just wanted to make this problem go away. Everyone was sure that abortion would be the best way,” she said. in a passage of the book.

She also said that, by denying the abortion, her phone was confiscated by her family. Because of that, she can’t tell her sister Britney that she was pregnant. “I needed her more than ever and she wasn’t able to help me in my most vulnerable moment… To this day, I feel the pain of not being able to tell my sister.”

Also according to “TMZ”, Jamie tells, in the book, about the troubled relationship with his father, Jamie Spears. The former child star revealed that the patriarch even suggested that she donate her daughter.