Bruno Gagliasso shocks fans when he emerges doing something intimate in the middle of the street

The actor Bruno Gagliasso published a curious and beyond eye-catching photo on social networks. Enjoying the movie premiere marighella, which arrives in Brazil in November, he shared a behind-the-scenes click in which your character appears urinating in the middle of the street.

In the caption of the post, he made a joke to his fans. “I know you’ve zoomed in on the photo,” he joked, who re-promoted Marighella’s arrival in theaters. More than 100,000 people liked the publication in a few hours and there were many humorous comments from fans.

See the photo published by Gagliasso on the web:

declaration of love

Still talking about Bruno Gagliasso, it is worth remembering that the famous man used social media in September to pay homage to his wife, Giovanna Ewbank. On the famous birthday, the actor published a series of photos in which he appears at her side and declares himself in the caption.

“My best friend, my companion at all times. In joy, sadness, health, illness, every day of our lives. She is my light, my life, the reason for my smile. She is the mother of my children, the woman who shares a lifetime with me. More than a decade together and always falling in love, admiring its details and thinking about how lucky I am,” says the famous.

Bruno ends his tribute by citing some of his wife’s qualities. “Her spontaneity is unique, she embraces everyone, adds, welcomes. ‘She does me so well that I want to do it for her too.’ For me, every day is your day, because what makes me happy is making you happy. I love you”, he declared.

Back to Brazil

Gagliasso, who spent a season with his family in Europe, responded to questions from fans recently and said he would not leave his country.

“I don’t leave Brazil for anything in this world. I love Fernando de Noronha, Rio de Janeiro, I love Membeca, where I have a ranch. Of course I’m spending a season in Spain and Portugal, but I’ll be back”, said the actor.

Finally, he said that he intends to live on the ranch he built around here. “My idea is to move to the mountain ranch, it’s a place that I have a lot of affection for. I love that place. I just need to convince Giovanna. There’s a job still on top, right, Gio? In fact, I need to convince her of a lot of things. To have a child next year”, he concluded.