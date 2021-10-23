Bruno Salomão says Tiago may have an erection problem after penile surgery | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Tiago Piquilo and Bruno Salomão

Physician Bruno Salomão, specialist in sexual health and finalist of the reality Power Couple Brasil, analyzed the penile surgery of singer Tiago Piquilo, who is part of the cast of “A Fazenda 13” . Tiago Piquilo has drawn attention on social networks for his statements about the surgery.

On Thursday (21), the singer said that he does physiotherapy on his penis daily since he underwent the procedure for augmentation of the genital organ. According to Bruno, in exclusive contact with iG Gente, the country singer performed a medium-sized procedure that could lead to difficulty in getting his penis to be erect.

“Every surgery can have problems. It’s considered a medium-sized surgery because there’s liposuction and then you put the fat inside and around the penis and still have the penile suspensory ligament cut. If you’re a guy who already has one. kind of dysfunction or some inheritance that can lead to it, when you take that suspender off, it may have a harder time getting an erection, for the penis to be erect, up. It gets full, but it can’t get up. risks of this surgery. The penis is hard, it is rigid, but it cannot be elevated”, Bruno evaluated.

Déborah Albuquerque’s husband explained details of the surgery performed by Tiago Piquilo, who made a mystery about the result. “This surgery consists of liposuction and then filtering the fat that is liposuctioned. It can be removed from some places, such as the pubic area and the lateral area of ​​the abdomen. the return of this fat in the penis, in the muscle layer. It is placed around the entire circumference of the penis. This amount, in addition to giving a larger diameter, will also stretch the penis, especially for those who have a well-retracted penis,” said Bruno .

About the physiotherapy process discussed by Tiago Piquilo in “A Fazenda 13”, Bruno Salomão stated that it is natural after the intervention. According to Déborah’s husband, Tânia Mara’s boyfriend performs movements similar to masturbation, but without the need to complete the act.

“It’s to stimulate you have to stimulate the member in this case, as if it were a masturbation even to stimulate the entry of blood into the member and strengthen those muscles that have been at rest for a long time, in addition to strengthening the penile elevation. James should do contractions there in the perineum region so as not to end up with an erection difficulty. He doesn’t necessarily need to get to the end. He makes movements to stimulate the penis”, he added.