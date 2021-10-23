Caetano Veloso wants to know the future of the thousands of Enzo Gabriel, the name of 2019 – 10/22/2021 – Illustrated

Released this Thursday (21), Caetano Veloso’s new album, “Meu Coco”, is composed of 12 tracks that articulate prophecy, names, carnal loves and readings of the world and Brazilian culture.

The musician mobilizes names of artists, personalities, family and friends in the construction of songs. There are familiar names, some less famous and others of personal significance.

“Names have not stopped appearing”, says Caetano. “It happened on the first song, but it wasn’t planned, I didn’t intend to make a record like that. But it ended up getting a lot.”

Below are all the names that appear in “My Coco”.

‘My coconut’

The record’s flagship song mentions actress Leila Diniz and singers Nara Leão, Elis Regina and Maria Bethânia, strong female personalities. João Gilberto is at the center of Brazil’s enigma (“we are Chinese”). Composers Noel Rosa, Dorival Caymmi, Ary Barroso and historical figures such as Zumbi dos Palmares and Princess Isabel (“Zabé”) also appear.

Simone Raimunda, mentioned in the first verse, is the model from Bahia who assumed the name Luana de Noailles and walked for international brands such as Chanel, Dior and Paco Rabanne. Luana grew up in the popular neighborhood of Liberdade, in Salvador. “I met her before she got the pseudonym.”

Moreno is Moreno Veloso, his son. Zabelê, singer, is the daughter of Pepeu Gomes and Baby do Brasil. Amora is Amora Mautner, director of TV Globo and daughter of Jorge Mautner. Amon is Amon Pinho, a professor at the Federal University of Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais, son of Roberto Pinho, the anthropologist who introduced Caetano to Sebastianist ideas in the 1960s. Morning is Morning by Paula, daughter of dancer Maria Esther Stockler and writer José Agrippino of Paula. The girl died in a car accident in São Paulo. He even quotes “Irene”, the song, which refers to his sister’s laughter.

‘Long Angels’

He quotes three masters of classical music, Arnold Schönberg, Anton Webern and John Cage, outstanding in his dialogue with the concrete poet Augusto de Campos, quoted in ciphers in the lyrics – “but there are poems like never/or like any poet dreamed of”.

“Hobsbawm attributed the Iranian revolution, which established a theocracy, to the technological development that had resulted in the small cassette tape recorder at that time”, says Caetano. “I saw a parallel in this and it made me continue to think about other things about the development of the internet, the smartphone and other things.”

In the last verse, the American singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas appear.

‘Self-acalanto’‘

Song dedicated to Benjamin, his grandson, son of Jasmine and Tom Veloso.

‘Enzo Gabriel’

In this utopian song, Caetano is inspired by the name most registered in Brazilian registry offices in 2019, Enzo Gabriel. With a prophetic line, the music encapsulates the artist’s enduring fascination for the future of the country.

“Many thousands of Brazilians were baptized with the name Enzo Gabriel. So I ask what will be your role in saving the world?” says Caetano.

“We are going through a difficult period, which denies everything that can be beautiful in a song or in life. And when the question comes, it is asked by a lyrical self who is still linked to the idea of ​​a salvationist mission in Brazil. “

‘Gilgal’

With a candomblé beat, he mentions “orixás” of Brazilian music, Pixinguinha, Jorge Ben, Djavan, Wilson Batista, Jorge Veiga, Carlos Lyra, Milton Nascimento and the group Os Tncoãs.

​‘You you’

In fado, Caetano mentions the names of composers Ary Barroso, Noel Rosa, Tom Jobim, Chico Buarque and fado singer Amália Rodrigues. Also appear Peri and Ceci, characters from “O Guarani”, by José de Alencar, and Ganga Zumba, the first leader of the Palmares quilombo. Cacá Diegues directed a film about the black leader.

‘No Samba I can’t’

In the only samba on the album, he mentions young Brazilian music artists – the duo Anavitória; singers Marília Mendonça, Duda Beat, Glória Groove, Majur, Maiara and Maraísa, Simone and Simaria; the singers Ferrugem and Leo Santana; the Yoùn duo; MC Cabelinho, DJ Gabriel do Borel; the rappers Baco Exu from the Blues, Hiran, Tz da Coronel and Djonga, who sampled the tropicalist Rogério Duarte, also mentioned in the lyrics. Finally, the female band Didá.