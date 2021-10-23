Caixa deposits last installment of aid for those born in April and May – News

Caixa deposits this Saturday (23) the seventh and last installment of emergency aid to those born in April and May. Informal workers, enrolled in the program by application or by CadÚnico, will have the amount credited to a digital account, but the withdrawal will only be released on November 5th and 9th, respectively.

Also read: Revenue opens query for residual batch of IR refund

Until then, money can be moved through the application for paying bills and purchases. The emergency aid deposit schedule runs through October 31, with cash redemption being released from November 1-19.

For the Bolsa Família group, payment will resume on Monday (25), for those with NIS (social identification number) final 6. The calendar follows the usual program, which runs until October 29th.

The benefit is limited to one person per family. Female heads of household are entitled to R$375, and individuals who live alone receive R$150. The fee for others is R$250.

Spending ceiling

The emergency aid round had seven installments and ends this October. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the government’s intention is to start paying the new amounts for Auxílio Brasil, a program that will replace Bolsa Família, in November.

Also read: Auxílio Brasil: ask 10 questions about the program, which must pay R$400

The government announced a permanent linear adjustment of 20% in current benefits and an increase in the number of beneficiary families, from 14.6 million to 16.9 million. In addition, the value of the installments will be increased by a temporary benefit to guarantee the payment of at least R$400 by December 2022.

The government is struggling to define the program’s investment source without compromising the spending ceiling, a requirement of the Fiscal Responsibility Law. The economic team is counting on the approval of the Income Tax reform, which provides for the taxation of dividends for this purpose. The reform has already passed in the Chamber, but has not yet been appreciated in the Senate.

Another bet is the payment limit of judicial debts, which depends on the approval of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório, approved on Thursday (21) by the Chamber of Deputies. The government has already increased the rate of the IOF (Financial Operations Tax) until December, in order to cover the initial costs of the new program.

Calendar of the last installment of the aid



Digital account deposit

Born in January: 10/20

Born in February: 10/21

Born in March: 10/22

Born in April: 10/23

Born in May: 10/23

Born in June: 10/26

Born in July: 27/10

Born in August: 10/28

Born in September: 10/29

Born in October: 10/30

Born in November: 10/30

Born in December: 10/31

Cash withdrawal release

Born in January: 11/1

Born in February: 3/11

Born in March: 4/11

Born in April: 5/11

Born in May: 9/11

Born in June: 11/10

Born in July: 11/11

Born in August: 11/12

Born in September: 11/16

Born in October: 11/17

Born in November: 11/18

Born in December: 11/19

7th installment for Bolsa Família

End of NIS 1: 10/18

NIS 2 End: 10/19

End of NIS 3: 10/20

End of NIS 4: 10/21

End of NIS 5: 10/22

End of NIS 6: 10/25

End of NIS 7: 10/26

End of NIS 8: 10/27

End of NIS 9: 10/28

End of NIS 0: 29/10