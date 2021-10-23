Caixa pays 7th installment for new groups of the general public

This Saturday (23), Caixa pays the 7th installment for the general public who were born in April and May. Check full calendar.

Currently, Caixa Econômica Federal is depositing payments from the seventh and last installment of emergency assistance. Some beneficiaries who are part of the general public, outside the Bolsa Família program, receive payment this Saturday (10/23). The amount, between BRL 150 and BRL 375, will be deposited specifically for those who were born in the months of april and may.

Remembering that for the general public, the amounts of emergency aid can be moved through the Caixa Tem app before the dates for release of withdrawals. On the platform, you can make transfers, Pix, online purchases, bill payments and card machines.

The 7th installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família also started to be paid, but the calendar has a different logic. Those enrolled in this program, in turn, always receive payments in the last 10 working days of each month, considering the final NIS.

7th installment of emergency aid: general public

The general public of the benefit is made up of members of CadÚnico and citizens who received the aid in December of last year. Check out the full calendar of the 7th installment:

Birthday month deposit date withdrawal date January 10/20 11/1 February 10/21 11/3 March 10/22 11/04 April 10/23 11/5 May 10/23 11/09 June 10/26 11/10 July 10/27 11/11 August 10/28 11/12 September 10/29 11/16 October 10/30 11/17 November 10/30 11/18 December 10/31 11/19

In case of any doubt, all beneficiaries of the program can obtain more information directly through Caixa’s telephone call center at number 111 (service between 7:00 am and 10:00 pm). There is also the option of making queries through the bank’s website and on the Dataprev page.