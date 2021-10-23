Cameras catch meteor in the sky of Quatro Marcos and Cuiabá during the night; video | Cáceres News

Images recorded by the cameras of the Live Weather and the Brazilian Meteor Observation Network (Bramon), at dawn this Friday (22), show the exact moment when a meteor crosses the sky over Cuiabá and the city of São José dos Quatro Marcos.

The meteor’s passage happened at 01:22 am this Friday. In the video, you can see the flash caused by the phenomenon.

In March of this year, the cameras of the Live Weather and Bradon also captured the exact moment when a meteor crossed the sky of several municipalities in Mato Grosso, and Cuiabá was also among them.

Check below the explanation of the mathematics and physics teacher, Rosimar Gouveia, about the phenomenon:

Meteors are celestial bodies that reach the Earth’s atmosphere. The friction of these solids with atmospheric gases causes them to leave a luminous trail, which is why they are also called shooting stars.

The luminous trail of meteors can be of short or long duration and when they present an equal or brighter glow than the brightest planets, they are called bolides or fireballs.

Many of these meteors, when vaporized by atmospheric friction, disintegrate and are turned into dust. If friction with the atmosphere is not enough to completely disintegrate a meteor, the material that hits the ground is called a meteorite.