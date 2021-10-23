Camilla de Lucas responds to controversy with ‘TV Fama’: “A sensationalist newspaper”

After being accused by the “TV Fame” of mistreating a reporter at an event in Rio de Janeiro, last Wednesday (20), Camilla de Lucas was on Instagram to tell his side of the story this Friday (22). According to the ex-BBB, she spoke to everyone in the press who was present and she doesn’t remember that journalist. In addition, he called the program “sensationalist” and who just wants ibope.

“People are capable of doing whatever it takes to harm others. People are sick for news, for news. I participated in an event that was full, crowded, took pictures, talked to everyone and was going to give more interviews… And I didn’t hear a reporter from a sensationalist newspaper calling me because there was a noise”, he declared.

Camilla made a point of saying that the story created by the “TV Fame” it was a lie and that he always respects the press when he goes to an event. “No one came to my side with a microphone. I was just going to do my job and I respect all the reporters who were working there, photographers, journalists, everybody. But I didn’t hear it,” he repeated.

The ex-BBB even said that had people from her own family questioning her about everything that happened. “People earn money for speaking ill. And rot is in the middle when he invents lies to speak ill”, he commented. The carioca was still willing to talk to Alinne Prado, presenter of the “TV Fame“, who commented on the case during the live program.

Camilla de Lucas cancelled?

Whether it was a coincidence or not, the public doesn’t know, but after all the controversy with the “TV Fame“, Camilla de Lucas made a post on Twitter about being canceled. It’s not known if it’s just a provocation, but everything indicates that the ex-BBB also is about to make some ad. So, in order not to miss any news, just keep an eye on the POPline.

Goodbye Camilla de Lucas! 📲 pic.twitter.com/pxDFj0LxQB — Camilla de Lucas (@camilladelucas) October 22, 2021

