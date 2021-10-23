Camilla de Lucas speaks out after controversy with ‘TV Fama’: ‘My new meme’ | celebrities



Rio – Camilla de Lucas amused her followers this Friday (22), when she commented on her controversy with “TV Fama”, by RedeTV!. The vice-champion of “BBB21” decided to face the situation with good humor after the director of the program, Roberto Martins, criticized the influencer for refusing to grant an interview to a reporter from the attraction.

On Thursday night, presenter Alinne Prado showed TV Fama’s Instagram profile, not following her ex-sister live. “Goodbye, Camilla de Lucas!” he declared. In response, the influencer tweeted: “I went from ‘and here she comes, Camilla de Lucas’ to ‘Goodbye, Camilla de Lucas’! My new meme!” “BBB”.

I went from and here she comes Camilla de Lucas to Goodbye Camilla de Lucas. My new meme! — Camilla de Lucas (@camilladelucas) October 22, 2021

The conflict between the host of “The Masked Singer” and the celebrity news show began with the launch of the ‘Tropical Creativity’ series. The former ‘BBB21’ reportedly refused to talk to reporter Carola Giogo for disagreeing with the attraction’s editorial line. During the screening of “TV Fama” this Friday, Alinne Prado defended the vehicle, accusing the influencer of having disrespected the journalist who was present at the event.

“Let’s agree here, it’s a fair exchange. After all, we generate content and offer free media. Several times we praise the achievements, including Camilla de Lucas. The influencer and ex-BBB has no obligation to talk to the program that she doesn’t like, but to treat a professional, completely ignoring her existence, that’s too much,” said the presenter.