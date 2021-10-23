Camilla de Lucas vents after being accused of snubbing a reporter for “TV Fama”, and sends a sharp message;

This Thursday (21), the program “TV Fama” criticized the vice-champion of the “BBB 21”, Camilla de Lucas, and accused her of snubbing a reporter while covering an event. The subject gave talk on social networks and, this afternoon (22), the influencer gave a long outburst. Camilla stated that the episode would not have been as reported and also sent a message directly to the presenter, Aline Prado.

It was Aline who yesterday led a symbolic “protest” of the program against Camilla. Live, RedeTV’s attraction stopped following the TV Globo contract. “Many times, we praise the achievements, including Camilla de Lucas. The influencer and ex-BBB has no obligation to talk to a show she doesn’t like, but to mistreat a professional, completely ignoring her existence, that’s too much. In fact, there is a black presenter here too, who has already praised several times and who has always greatly admired the work of Camilla de Lucas”, started the presenter.

Prado continued with the argument of alleged bad treatment by Camilla. “We know that, for those who have more than 11 million followers, [deixar de seguir] it won’t make any difference, but that’s not the point. This is, in fact, a protest and a message to all artists who mistreat the media. Media that put these same artists in success”, she added. “We still want you to pursue your career peacefully and brightly. Goodbye, Camilla de Lucas”, concluded Aline, while the screen showed the “unfollow” step by step. Watch:

Camilla de Lucas explains herself and vents about the case

The whole situation took Camilla’s name to the most talked about issues on social networks, until the ex-BBB made a long vent and explained what had happened. “People are capable of doing whatever it takes to harm others. People are sick after news, whatever, Ibope”, she started, through Stories on Instagram. “I participated in an event that was full, crowded, took pictures, talked to everyone and was going to do more interviews”, she replied.

The presenter of the “The Masked Singer Brasil” chat denied having ignored the reporter; he said he couldn’t actually hear her calling. “I didn’t hear a reporter from a tabloid newspaper calling me because there was a noise. I did not hear. She stopped my advisor and said: ‘Camilla didn’t want to talk to us’. And treated it like news. People are commenting on this on pages, as if ‘oh, Camilla mistreated’. Guys, for God’s sake, I didn’t even hear the woman call me”, was angry with Lucas.

Camilla said that she attended to the photographers and journalists present, but that she did not notice any approach by the “TV Fama” team. “Now they’re saying here that I mistreated someone, that I said I didn’t want to do an interview because I don’t agree with the program? Nobody came by my side with a microphone, with a camera. Nothing happened. And that became news, gossip”, he added.

Afterwards, the vice-champion of “Big Brother” turned her speeches to the presenter of Rede TV. “Aline Prado, you who are the show’s host, entered a militancy agenda, saying ‘oh, because I’m a black woman’. It’s not about that. I honestly don’t get mad at you because I know you’re getting paid over there. You who work in this environment, you know the capacity that people have to harm each other by Ibope, by likes, by likes”, he stated.

Soon after, Camilla questioned this way in which the program exposed her image. “You should be the first person to stand up against stories that try to turn black women into the stereotype of the female shack. It’s not even about that. There was no need for you to have raised that, ‘I’m a black woman’, if you know that [a notícia] it’s a lie. But I’m available to talk to you, because I don’t hold any grievances, and I know that unfortunately this is also part of your job.”, she fired.

“One of the things I talk to my psychologist the most is that I have, unfortunately, the need to explain everything. Even more things that involve falsehood, rotten people, liars”said Camilla, moved to say that she owed no explanations to anyone but her family. “I was just going to do my job and I respect all the reporters who were working there, photographers, journalists, everybody. But I didn’t hear”, she defended herself. Finally, the influencer concluded by rebutting the criticisms: “People earn money for speaking ill. And the rot is in the middle when he invents a lie to speak ill”.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9OrRRLyK_E