Campinas vaccinates people without an appointment and anticipates the 2nd dose of Pfizer this Saturday

Vaccination action will be done this Saturday in Campinas (Photo: Eduardo Lopes/PMC)

The Municipality of Campinas will carry out this Saturday (23) a vaccination action to reach people who have not received any dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in the city and anticipate the second doses of Pfizer for adult residents who have already been vaccinated for 21 days.

During the action, called “Campinas Vacina Mais”, which takes place in 10 CSs (Health Centers), doses will be applied without scheduling. The expectation is to apply about 3,000 doses of Pfizer’s immunizing agent (see locations and times below).

According to the Department of Health, the purpose of the action is to vaccinate the public who have not yet scheduled the immunization. People who have already received the second dose more than six months ago may also receive the booster dose (called the third dose).

According to the director of Devisa (Department of Health Surveillance), Andrea Von Zuben, the main target audience of the action is young people aged 18 to 29, who have complete vaccination coverage below 50%.

“We have available doses and vacancies that were not filled in the schedule. To optimize these doses, we are going to take advantage of the fact that the State has reduced the Pfizer interval to 21 days in the case of adults and, in this way, give the opportunity to anticipation and also for the additional dose and the first dose,” he said.

She also emphasizes that the age group that worries the most is 18 to 24 years old, which has 70.4% coverage of the first dose and 44.6% of the second. “This age group is the one that most crowds in nightclubs. We have vaccines that are saving lives and reducing hospitalizations. There is no reason to choose not to be vaccinated,” he said.

According to the Department of Health, the anticipation of the dose of Pfizer on spontaneous demand (going to the health center) will only be made this Saturday. Starting next week, the City Hall must authorize the advance, but through the scheduling system.

WHO CAN

They can get vaccinated by going to the Health Center this Saturday:

– People over the age of 18 who received the first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago

– Adolescents from 12 years of age and adults who have not yet been vaccinated in the 1st dose

– seniors over 60 years who completed the immunization at least six months ago, people with a high degree of immunosuppression who received the second dose 28 days ago and healthcare workers for an additional dose.

WHERE TO VACCINE

10 Health Centers will be open this Saturday. People who need to receive the first dose or are on the date for the second or third dose, can seek the units on spontaneous demand, that is, without needing to schedule.

See the units and hours of operation:

CS Costa e Silva 8am to 5pm

CS Taquaral 8am to 5pm

CS Vila Ipe 8am to 5pm

CS Vila Rica 8am to 3pm

CS Aurelia – 8am to 12pm

CS União dos Bairros – 8am to 12pm

CS Santa Lucia – 8am to 12pm

CS Airport – 8am to 12pm

CS Santo Antônio 8am to 12pm

CS Valença 8am to 12pm

WHAT DO YOU NEED

People who are going to receive the first dose or additional dose must bring the documents determined for each group in the site.

Anyone who is anticipating the second dose of Pfizer must bring an identity document, CPF and vaccination card. You must be over 18 years old and have received the first dose at least 21 days ago.

teenagers

Minors must be accompanied by their father, mother or legal guardian. If they are alone, they will need to provide a consent form signed by them. The template is also available at https://vacina.campinas.sp.gov.br .

Adolescents up to 17 years old will be immunized with Pfizer’s vaccine, the only one approved by Anvisa for the age group. For this age group, it is not allowed to advance the second dose interval to 21 days.

SEARCH ACTION

Also according to the Department of Health, starting next week the City will take actions together, bringing together several departments in order to actively search for the public that has not yet been vaccinated. The action must rely on triggering messages via WhatsApp and SMS, and approaches from social assistance teams.