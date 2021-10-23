Campinas will have Saturday vaccination against Covid-19 with no need to schedule | Campinas and Region

Residents of Campinas (SP) who have not yet taken the Covid-19 vaccine can receive the first dose this Saturday (23) without the need to schedule. It is the first time that the city has carried out a coronavirus vaccination action by spontaneous demand. will be 3 thousand doses.

The joint effort announced by the Health Department of the metropolis this Friday (22) “Campinas Vacina Mais” will also apply the Pfizer vaccine in the second dose – for those who took the first one at least 21 days ago – and the reinforcement for those who completed the two doses more than six months ago – regardless of the vaccine manufacturer.

Ten health centers are open between 8 am and 5 pm, according to the functioning of each unit:

CS Costa e Silva – 8 am to 5 pm

CS Taquaral – 8am to 5pm

CS Vila Ipê – 8 am to 5 pm

CS Vila Rica – 8 am to 3 pm

CS Aurelia – 8am to 12pm

CS União dos Bairros – 8am to 12pm

CS Santa Lucia – 8am to 12pm

CS Airport – 8am to 12pm

CS Santo Antônio – 8 am to 12 pm

CS Valença – 8 am to 12 pm

1 of 2 Campinas has a special vaccination action against Covid-19 this Saturday — Photo: Chico Escolano/EPTV Campinas has a special vaccination action against Covid-19 this Saturday — Photo: Chico Escolano/EPTV

Director of the Health Surveillance Department, Andrea Von Zuben says that the main focus of the action is the public between 18 and 24 years of age who have not taken any dose of the vaccine. The vaccination coverage of this group is 70.4% in the first application and 44.6% in the second.

“We have an availability of doses in vacancies that were not filled. […] This age group is the most crowded in clubs. We have vaccines that are saving lives and decreasing hospital admissions. There is no reason to choose not to get vaccinated”, highlights Andrea.

The anticipation of the second dose is not yet valid for teenagers, who must wait the interval of eight weeks.

2 of 2 Pfizer vaccines will be applied in this Saturday’s action in Campinas — Photo: Hélia Scheppa/Arquivo/SEI Pfizer’s vaccines will be applied during this Saturday’s action in Campinas — Photo: Hélia Scheppa/Arquivo/SEI

Residents from 12 years of age onwards – 1st dose

Adults from 18 years of age – 1st dose, 2nd dose and booster

Pregnant women and mothers – who had babies in the last 45 days

People with a high degree of immunosuppression who received the second dose 28 days ago – booster

Health workers, including students from higher education or technical area who do residency/internship – reinforcement

People who will receive the first dose or additional dose must bring the documents determined for each group, see details on the vaccination campaigns page of the city hall.

Anyone under 18 years of age must attend the unit accompanied by the guardians or present a signed consent form. The template can be downloaded here.

Active search to increase membership

Starting next week, the city hall informed that it will carry out actions via Whatsapp and SMS to get in touch with young residents who have a pending vaccine. It will be a partnership with the Social Assistance, Labor and Income and Education departments.