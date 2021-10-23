Carriers close down; MG stations remain without gasoline – 10/22/2021 – Market

Fuel carriers from Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro decided to suspend the stoppage started this Thursday (21) against the high price of diesel and shipments were released in both states again.

Dealers unions in both states say, however, that there are still service stations without products, mainly in Minas Gerais. According to Minaspetro (Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives in the State of Minas Gerais).

“The foundations of Betim [MG] they are cleared for loading, however, many transporters and retailers are afraid of reprisals by the protesters,” said the organization, in a statement, in which it claims that trucks were destroyed on Thursday.

The strike began at dawn on Thursday, with the blocking of bases near the Gabriel Passos refineries, in Betim, and Duque de Caxias, in the metropolitan region of Rio. .

In Rio, the Sindicomb (Retail Trade Union of Fuels and Lubricants) says that shipments have been made again, but there is still news of a punctual shortage of products at some stations, a situation that tends to normalize with the return of deliveries.

Representative of major fuel distributors, the IBP (Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas) said that the distribution bases are receiving the trucks for loading and shipping to customers. “The supply of fuel to the stations should be regularized soon,” he said.

In a video released this Friday (22), the president of Sinditanque-MG, Irani Gomes, says that the companies decided to suspend the strikes “aiming at the commitment to society and also with the sensitivity of the distributors, who pledged to discuss improvements in transport “.

“But we are not going to give up this fight,” he said, defending the reduction of diesel prices and ICMS rates on fuels in Minas Gerais. “We are not going to give up, even with the government’s insensitivity, which only promises and does not deliver.”

The strike only involved the transport unions of Minas and Rio, Sinditanque-MG and Associtanque-RJ, and had no participation of autonomous truck drivers, who are preparing a mobilization for November 1st.

On Thursday (21), in an attempt to calm the spirits of the sector, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said that the government will create aid for truck drivers due to the high diesel rate, benefiting around 750,000 truck drivers.

The disbursement will come from the space generated in the next year’s budget with the revision of the methodology for calculating the expenditure ceiling. The support, of R$ 400 per month, however, was criticized by category leaders.