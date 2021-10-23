Cars that cost less than an iPhone 13

Few releases cause more commotion than a new Apple product hitting the market. And all of this is happening again with the start of pre-sales for the iPhone 13 in Brazil.

It’s true that many consumers manage to be more sensible at this point, hoping for better prices or simply opting for a previous generation iPhone. All this without mentioning those who don’t give a damn about the brand and prefer any other competitor.

But as it happens in relation to its design or new technologies, an aspect always talked about every time the apple brand presents a new smartphone is the price. He’s already tall out there, but it’s scary here.

Last Friday (15), Apple started sales of the iPhone 13 in Mini, Traditional, Pro and Pro Max versions. New features include more battery, improved camera, memory starting at 128 GB and compatibility with the future 5G network in the country.

But all of that seems to take a back seat when you start looking at prices. The cheapest Mini costs between R$6,599 and R$9,599, while the traditional model varies between R$7,599 and R$10,599.

The Pro line, which also has 1 TB memory devices, has prices between R$ 9,499 and R$ 14,499, while the Pro Max models start at R$ 10,499 and reach R$ 15,499.

In other words, the new iPhone 13 costs between R$ 6,599 and R$ 15,499 here, while in the United States the values ​​are $699 and US$ 1,599. At the current price, this would be R$3,900 to R$8,900.

But what could you buy if you wanted to spend all that to put a car in your garage? Of course, we are talking about very different worlds, as the most expensive smartphone is equivalent to a car with many years of use.

Even so, it is a comparison that makes it clear how much some pay dearly to have something new in their hands. Check out our list, which was always based on the values ​​in the Fipe table, and tell us in the comments what you would do with these values!

iPhone 13 Mini

Thinking about the cheapest model of the new generation of iPhone, you could save the R$ 6,599 charged for the 128 GB device and invest in a basic car just to run in the city.

One of these options would be a Fiat Uno Mille 1997, which has a 1.0 engine with 58 hp and 8.2 kgfm of torque, with a five-speed manual gearbox. Economical and cheap to maintain, it is currently priced at R$ 6,557.

That is, you still save a change in relation to the price of the smartphone.

iPhone 13

If the 5.4-inch screen of the device above is too small and you’re eyeing the traditional iPhone 13, which goes up to 6.1 inches, the second-hand market also has some offers that might change your mind.

Taking into account the amount of R$ 8,599 charged for the 256 GB version of this model, you can park a Ford Ka 1.0 2000 in your garage, priced at R$ 8,737. It delivers 65 hp, 8.9 kgfm and weighs just 920 kg, making it perfect for urban environments.

Being a little braver, and reserving a little money for future maintenance, another option would be the Peugeot 206 Selection 1.0 16V 2001, which costs R$ 8,900 and offers 70 hp and some more standard items.

iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro offers a better finish, triple rear camera, superior battery capacity, faster GPU and other extra features, but prices here are also much higher.

In addition, most Apple customers who buy devices in this line also end up opting for a version with more memory. With that in mind, let’s use the 512GB iPhone 13 Pro to follow our comparison.

Instead of spending the R$ 12,499 charged at the brand’s stores, you could use this amount to buy a Volkswagen Gol G4 City 1.6 2006, a model that offers 99 hp and 14.4 kgfm of torque.

If you need more space, how about a 1999 Chevrolet Astra Sedan GL 1.8? One of the best models of the brand at the time, it comes with 110 hp and 15.8 kgfm, in addition to having a 460 liter trunk.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we come to the best that Apple can offer with the new generation of its smartphone, which also means that we are going to talk about even more absurd prices.

Taking advantage of the fact that this is the most expensive model, we will soon choose its “top of the line” version with 1 TB, which costs R$ 15,499. This price jump also opens up a much wider range of possibilities when it comes to cars you could buy.

We can cite several popular models a little newer, like a Chevrolet Celta Spirit 2007. This intermediate version was more equipped and its 1.0 VHC engine offered enough 70 hp and 9 kgfm of torque.

The list of French cars in this price range gets even longer among used ones. If you agree, the Peugeot 206 1.4 2010 is the last year of the model before restyling. Its engine has 82 hp and 12.8 kgfm, and it offers much more equipment than the Celtinha.

Finally, we can still mention the Volkswagen Saveiro G3 1.6 2001, an inexpensive work vehicle with 92 hp and 13.9 kgfm, which can carry up to 700 kg.