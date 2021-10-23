CBF and Conmebol congratulate Pelé on his 81st birthday

This Saturday, October 23, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, celebrates his 81st birthday. The King was congratulated by Conmebol and by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

“Happy birthday, Pele! The greatest of all time. World football will always owe him tribute. Long live King!”, published the CBF in his official account. Twitter.

The South American confederation, on the other hand, published a text on its website extolling the achievements of the former player with the national team’s shirt. Pelé is the only athlete to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970) and also the top scorer in Brazil, with 77 goals scored in 92 games.

“Pelé, one of the legends that gave meaning to the number 10, celebrates 81 years of being The King!”, he wrote to Conmebol.

The institution also remembered the achievements of the Libertadores in 1962 and 1963, both representing Santos.

More than 1000 goals, the only winner of three world titles and current top scorer in the history of the Brazilian team 🏆🇧🇷 PELÉ, one of the leyendas that read in the sense of the number 🔟, celebrates 8⃣1⃣ years siendo ¡EL REY!👑⚽ No es alquier month, es e #ElMesDel10 | #CreeEnGrande — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) October 23, 2021

