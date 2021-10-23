CBF Ethics Commission receives third report of sexual harassment against Rogério Caboclo | soccer

This week, the CBF Ethics Commission received yet another allegation of sexual harassment against the organisation’s removed president, Rogério Caboclo. This is a former employee who had already told the Public Ministry that she had been harassed on a business flight to Madrid, Spain. In the complaint, she presents other unprecedented situations. The leader denies the charges.

She said that, on at least two occasions, she was forced to book hotel rooms for “girls” who were not Rogério Caboclo’s wife. One of these episodes would have happened during the 2019 Copa America dispute, in São Paulo. The employee had to go to the hotel reception to pick up the visitor, who was not previously authorized to enter and did not have the card to release the elevator.

That same night, according to the employee’s testimony, she received a message on the answering machine in her hotel room. In the message, Caboclo said something incomprehensible, followed by the companion interacting with him in an intimate way.

In the complaint she also reports that, during a trip to Switzerland (where the FIFA headquarters are located), Caboclo often called her to meetings in his room, and that these meetings ended up becoming “therapy sessions” in which the leader spoke of life itself.

At one of these meetings, the officer asked her to take off her bracelets because he wanted to wear them. The former employee reports that she considered the attitude an attempt to establish an intimacy that did not exist and left the room in a hurry.

As the first woman who denounced Caboclo recounted, the former employee also reported that at various times Rogério Caboclo worked drunk, both at the CBF headquarters and on trips. She was also instructed by him to hide bottles of wine in the bathroom of the presidency room.

The third woman who denounced Caboclo left the CBF in December 2019, after the leader denied her the possibility of working in another area of ​​the confederation. To these requests, the director responded by stating that she worked for him, and not for CBF.

Caboclo, however, sought her out again this year, shortly before being denounced for the first time for moral harassment and sexual harassment by another woman, which occurred on June 4th. The director called the former employee several times, who never answered his calls or answered messages.

Then, an interlocutor got in touch with her and offered her a job at CBF – the same one that had been denied her two years before – and for double the salary of the vacancy. The former employee understood that it seemed like an attempt to buy her silence and declined the offer.

Rogério Caboclo is the target of accusations by three women – two of them have already left the confederation and one has returned to work at the CBF, after being away for five months. The Ethics Committee also investigates a complaint of moral harassment filed by a director of the entity. One of these accusations resulted in a 21-month leave of absence, which ends in March 2023.

Read the note sent by Caboclo’s defense to the ge:

“The president of the CBF, Rogério Caboclo, did not commit a crime of harassment against any employee of the entity. And not even the complainant narrates conduct that constitutes harassment. Unfortunately, Marco Polo Del Nero and his cronies staged an unprecedented coup to regain control of the Brazilian football.