CBF likes the World Cup proposal every two years, but will “deepen” on the topic before defining the vote | international football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is traveling the planet in search of support to reduce the gap between the World Cups. He wants the Worlds every two years. In recent days, he visited four countries in South America (Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Argentina). The trip is part of the manager’s effort to convince the federations to support the change in the football world calendar, which will have the World Cup every two years as the main novelty.

The change divides the directors of the main sports entities. Uefa and Conmebol (the entities that control football in Europe and South America) are against the idea.

The president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, said that he “liked” FIFA’s proposal, but stated that he has not yet decided on the subject.

– I really liked what I heard from the FIFA meeting I attended. This change will also create more youth competitions, enhance the Copa America, which will serve as a qualifying tournament, and will also yield more financial resources for all entities. I will now delve deeper into the subject. I want to hear Conmebol before deciding – said the interim president of the CBF, the Bahian Ednaldo Rodrigues.

On Monday, he arrives in Paraguay. There, the manager will participate in a series of meetings at Conmebol until Wednesday. During this period, the matter will be discussed with Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol.

FIFA has scheduled a meeting for December with the 211 national football associations to vote on the calendar change. Under the proposal, Infantino also intends to increase the frequency of the youth and women’s World Cups, in addition to promising to distribute more money to the participating federations.

Starting in 2026, the World Cup will be played for the first time with 48 teams. Currently, the tournament is played with 32 teams.

On September 30, Infantino virtually presented the details of the calendar change to the 211 member federations. On Wednesday, Conmebol will hold a face-to-face meeting in Paraguay with the 10 presidents of the region’s national entities, where the matter will also be discussed.

Ednaldo has been leading the CBF on an interim basis since August. He replaced Rogério Caboclo, who was removed from power last month. He was punished by the General Assembly for 21 months after being denounced by an employee for sexual harassment and sexual harassment. This Saturday, Ge revealed that another former CBF employee filed a representation against Caboclo in the entity’s Ethics Committee. he denies the charges