Cenapop · Woman surprises her by breastfeeding her boyfriend before sex and insists: “It’s not strange”

A woman took over on a British television show that she breastfed her boyfriend before sex — and said she had no problem with that.

the former teacher Lana Michaels openly commented on her predilection with her boyfriend Shawn, who met through a dating app. She is the mother of a 7-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship.

She said she missed nursing them, and found a perfect match in Shawn: the two now use breastfeeding as a preliminary to sex. They gave a statement to a documentary by Channel 4, called “Breastfeeding my Boyfriend” that explores breastfeeding in adults.

According to Lana, breastfeeding her boyfriend creates the ideal “physical energy” for sex, and she confessed that she finds it difficult to stop; they started the practice 18 months ago. “I nursed my kids and I really missed breastfeeding and how it feels,” she told “The Sun.”

She also stated that she breastfed her son for 8 months and her daughter for 2 years, wanting them to stay young so they could continue breastfeeding. “I don’t want to have another baby and my kids are too old to breastfeed now, but I liked the idea of ​​breastfeeding with Shawn,” she said.

The story began when the couple left southern England for Murcia, Spain, and began experimenting in the bedroom: the couple has an open relationship and was inspired to try adult breastfeeding after having a foursome with another couple.

“I was sucking from another woman when I started to feel milk in my mouth. This burned the sexual idea of ​​breast milk connected with sex and it went from there,” recalled Lana, who researched the subject on the internet and found that she could have it again. milk taking herbal supplements; three days after starting, she felt that she had milk in her breasts again.